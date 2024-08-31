Spring Miso Ramen Bowl (Vegan and Gluten-Free)

Ramen is popular worldwide for its versatility and comforting qualities, whether made instant or from scratch. With more and more variations available, vegans and those who avoid gluten deserve a good ramen recipe that will fit their dietary requirements. This spring miso ramen bowl by Kris Carr helps with that by offering a vegan and gluten-free alternative.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

So, why is ramen so popular? Ramen offers a wide variety of broths, noodles, and toppings, allowing for endless customization to suit different tastes. It is also affordable and widely available, making it accessible to many all over the world.

This recipe makes a completely plant-based ramen bowl with flavor and nutrition in mind. Not only is this bowl quick and easy to make, but it’s filled with awesome ingredients. Firstly, the dish adds plant-based protein from the tofu. Then, mushrooms, full of selenium, fiber, and protein, add an umami flavor.

Additionally, the use of miso, a fermented paste, adds further benefits such as aiding digestion and providing B vitamins. Finally, asparagus, a high protein vegetable, adds vitamins K, A, and C. Plus, the nori adds vitamin C to the dish, making it well-rounded and tasty.

Read more: 7 Nutritious And High Protein Vegan Stir Fry Recipes

Spring miso ramen bowl

The spring ramen miso bowl is a great example of how plant-based ingredients can be comforting and tasty without hassle, made in 35 minutes, this ramen recipe is definitely worth a try. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 cloves garlic minced

4 cups low sodium mushroom or vegetable stock

3 tbsp white miso paste

1 Tbsp dried instant wakame flakes or shredded nori optional

3 oz (about 1 cup) snow peas or snap peas

5 oz (about 12 stalks asparagus), cut into 2-in pieces

2 oz about ⅔ cup sliced cremini or button mushrooms

4 oz firm tofu cut into ¼-in cubes

½ cup frozen peas

6 oz gluten-free ramen noodles

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

½ cup sprouts or baby greens

2 scallions thinly sliced

Salt to taste Instructions Place minced garlic and ¼ cup of stock in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook until aromatic; about 2 min.

Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to boil for the ramen noodles.

Whisk the miso paste into the liquid, mixing until smooth, and add in the remaining stock. Cover and bring the liquid up to a boil.

Add the wakame flakes, snow peas or snap peas, asparagus, mushrooms, and tofu. Cook for 3–5 min, until the vegetables are all tender and bright green.

Add the frozen peas and cook just until thawed; a minute or less. Turn off the heat.

Meanwhile, cook the ramen noodles in a separate saucepan according to the directions on the package. This will take approximately 3–5 min, boiled in plain water to cover, until al dente. Drain thoroughly and toss with toasted sesame oil.

Divide the soup, vegetables and noodles between two bowls, adding salt to taste. Top with equal amounts of sprouts and scallions before serving.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

Read more: 14 Vegan Mushroom Recipes For A Vitamin D Boost