Tofu Katsu Curry (High-Protein And Vegan)

This tofu katsu curry from is a plant-based take on a Japanese classic. Katsu is known for its crispy, breaded coating and rich curry sauce, and this version keeps all the flavor while using tofu instead of chicken or pork. Each slice of tofu is coated in panko breadcrumbs, creating a golden crust that stays crisp even under the warm curry.

The sauce is the heart of the dish. It’s made with onions, carrots, and garlic simmered with curry powder, garam masala, and soy sauce until thick and fragrant. Smooth and slightly sweet, it pairs perfectly with the crunchy tofu and a bed of brown rice. This recipe from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a mix of textures. From the crisp coating to the creamy sauce, and soft rice, this dish pleases the senses.

Read more: One-Pot Parsnip And Chickpea Tagine

High in plant protein and full of flavor, this katsu curry is an easy dinner that feels special. Serve it fresh from the pan or bake the tofu for a lighter option. It’s a full main course that delivers comfort in every bite.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Tofu katsu curry method

Crispy tofu, smooth curry sauce, and soft rice come together in this high-protein Japanese-inspired dish. It’s golden, flavorful, and the kind of dinner that always hits the spot. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Rice 400 g/2 cups uncooked brown/wholegrain rice cooked according to the instructions on the packet Sauce 2 onions finely diced

4 carrots peeled and sliced

5 cloves garlic finely chopped

4 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp medium curry powder

1 tsp garam masala

1200 ml vegan stock

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp syrup e.g. maple or agave

2 bay leaves Tofu 2 x 400g blocks approx. firm tofu drained and patted dry

5 tbsp plain flour

5 tbsp water

240 g panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil for deep frying Instructions Sauce While the rice is cooking, fry the onion in a little oil until soft and golden.

Add the carrots and sweat for 10-15 minutes (with the lid on) until they soften and begin to caramelize.

Add the garlic and stir for a further 2 minutes.

Stir in the flour, curry powder and garam masala and cook for 1 minute.

Pour in the stock slowly and gradually to avoid lumps.

Add the soy sauce, vegan syrup and bay leaves. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 20-10 minutes so the sauce has thickened but is still pouring consistency.

You can either keep the sauce chunky or pass it through a sieve if you’d prefer it smooth. Tofu Slice each block of tofu in half lengthways and set aside.

Mix the flour and water into a paste in a wide bowl and set aside. Add a little more flour or water if necessary, to create a thick, smooth paste.

Empty the panko breadcrumbs into a separate wide bowl and set aside.

Dip each chunk of tofu into the flour/water paste and make sure it is thoroughly coated.

Immediately dip the tofu chunks into the bowl of panko breadcrumbs. Again cover thoroughly, pressing the breadcrumbs into the tofu.

If you don’t want to deep fry your tofu then heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and cook for 20 minutes, or until golden, turning once.

Otherwise heat a medium saucepan half full (no more) of vegetable oil on a medium-high heat or use a deep fat fryer.

Lower the tofu chunks into the hot fat and cook for a few minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Remove each piece with a metal slotted turner and place on kitchen roll to soak up the excess oil until ready to serve. Assembly Divide the rice between 4 wide bowls or plates.

Slice the tofu then divide between the plates and place over the bed of rice. Drizzle with the curry sauce.

Read more: Red Lentil And Plantain Dhal With Parsnip Fritters