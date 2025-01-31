20 Incredible Vegan Recipes To Help You Continue Veganuary

Veganuary may be over but that doesn’t mean you have to stop exploring the world of plant-based eating. There are plenty of incredible vegan recipes to help you continue Veganuary indefinitely and drop animal products from your diet for good.

These recipes are perfect for beginners. They are simple, full of flavor, and many are takes on classic non-vegan meals. With breakfast to dessert options, you’ll find that eating vegan is far from boring. Use these recipes as inspiration to make it easier to stick to plant-based eating for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

Read more: 15 Gluten-Free Plant-Based Recipes

Scrambled tofu burrito

Natlicious Food Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled egg

Let’s begin this list with breakfast. Most people are familiar with breakfast sandwiches or burritos. They’re convenient, tasty, and filling, and now you can enjoy a vegan version full of plant protein. Tofu is one of the best vegan ingredients for replicating the texture of eggs, using nutritional yeast and black salt for flavor and texture.

Natlicious Food’s scrambled tofu burrito combines scrambled tofu with kidney beans, hummus, purple cabbage, and avocado cream neatly packed into two wraps.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan breakfast burger

Romy London What better way to start the day than with a hearty and indulgent breakfast burger made with all the best bits?

For more vegan breakfast ideas, try this (massive) easy breakfast burger by Romy London. If you want to treat yourself and get your protein in, this recipe is for you. This dish contains plant-based meat alternatives, vegan cheese, avocado, hashbrowns, and gherkins. These ingredients sit between two English muffins, which you can toast. To top it off, add some chili jam and vegan burger sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ smoothie bowl

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk These breakfast bowls are completely dairy-free

Vegans can’t eat Snickers, but why not make this super nutritious vegan ‘Snickers’ smoothie bowl instead? This bowl can be eaten for dessert or breakfast, depending on how much of a sweet tooth you have. It features Medjool dates, frozen ripe bananas, plant milk, and optional vegan chocolate protein powder. This recipe comes from Erin and Dusty Stanczyk’s Happy Healthy Plant-Based Cookbook.

Spicy tofu nuggets with tahini ranch

Gabriel Cabrera Enjoy the flavors of buffalo hot sauce and herbaceous tahini in one tasty snack

Not into plant-based meat? Try tofu; it’s a high-protein meat alternative with its own texture and a trusty staple in many plant-based diets. These spicy tofu nuggets by Desiree Nielsen are the perfect vegan treat for newbies. The nuggets are spicy and crispy and pair beautifully with the homemade tahini ranch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan fried chicken

Ed Anderson This Mobby vegan fried chicken is great on a sandwich or with your favorite sides

Toriano Gordon’s ‘Mobby’ vegan fried chicken is a classic American comfort food with a plant-based twist. Use any vegan chicken strips you prefer and follow the steps to making a Cajun-flavored coating that gives the chicken strips the perfect fried chicken texture. The vegan fried chicken isn’t difficult to make, and it’s a great way to make vegan changes to a dish you already know and love.

Find the recipe here.

High protein vegan lasagna

Sarah Cobacho Easy, yummy, and full of plant protein, this vegan lasagna is the ideal meal prep dish

Many people love meal prepping. It makes your week easy and helps simplify choosing what to eat. There’s no reason why you can’t do that with plant-based dishes, too. That’s why you should add this vegan high-protein lasagna by Plantbaes to your meal prep list. The classic dish is transformed with soy mince, a vegan basil cream, and a liquid mozzarella. It takes under an hour to make and is great for lunch prep.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan grilled ‘chicken’

Romy London This seitan chicken recipe was made for BBQs

If you’re new to meat alternatives, you may be wondering what seitan is. Seitan is simply wheat flour and water mixed and kneaded together until gluten protein forms. It’s fairly cheap and easy to make, and this recipe from Romy London is no different. After making your gluten protein, you’ll mix together a BBQ-esque sauce with tomato, tamari, paprika, etc., before grilling your chicken pieces on a pan or BBQ grill.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Caesar pasta salad

Rebecca Hincke Pasta makes this Caesar salad even more filling

Caesar salads are great for lunch or dinner, but adding pasta to it, as Rebecca Hincke does in her recipe, makes this salad ideal for dinner. The recipe shows you how to make each element, such as the dressing and the croutons, and how to assemble the salad with the addition of tofu bacon crumbles and almond parmesan.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mushroom and Guinness pie

Kim-Julie Hansen Mushrooms create a meaty texture in the place of beef in this pie

For cold evenings, this vegan mushroom and Guinness pie is a no-brainer. This Irish pub dish traditionally uses beef, but mushrooms make a great replacement. The filling is made by roasting mushrooms in a tasty Guinness, soy, and mustard sauce. A vegan puff pastry-lined dish and lid complete the savory pie, keeping the hearty goodness bubbling inside a buttery crust. The recipe comes from Kim-Julie Hansen and pairs well with mash or more veggies.

Find the recipe here.

Gochujang mac and cheese with crispy sesame tofu

Uyen Luu This gochujang mac and cheese is packed full of protein

Dairy-free mac and cheese is just as good as the classic, if not better, when using the right recipe. This dish, which comes from the Grubby Recipes cookbook, combines creamy macaroni with fiery gochujang paste and crispy tofu. The crispy tofu is high in protein and gives the gooey mac and cheese a nice crispiness. You can also add some spring onions on top for extra flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter chickpea curry

Romy London These easy recipes are perfect for plant-based beginners

Easy dinners during winter can be lifesavers, depending on your needs. For a meal in under an hour, make this vegan butter chickpea curry. It’s a vegan twist on the well-loved Indian dish. Chickpeas are an affordable, high-protein option that has an excellent texture for curries. Romy London’s recipe uses simple ingredients such as coconut milk, typical curry spices, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and vegan butter. It’s great with basmati rice and naan bread.

Find the recipe here.

Char Siu tofu

Jeeca Uy This dish is ideal with rice, noodles, or veggies

Instead of barbecued pork, try this tofu version of the Chinese dish “char siu.” Jeeca Uy’s recipe takes the classic dish’s flavor and puts it into these fried tofu slabs. The texture of the tofu is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Once the sauce is ready, toss your tofu into your pan and let the sauce absorb into your protein. Finish the dish with sesame seeds and scallions, and enjoy it with your favorite side.

Find the recipe here.

Vodka pasta

BOSH! For dinner tonight, give this vegan vodka pasta a try

BOSH’s vegan vodka pasta is a dairy-free alternative to the classic. The recipe includes creamy cashews, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, and a generous helping of nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. It takes under 30 minutes to make and is great for dinner or lunch if you work from home.

Find the recipe here.

‘Beef’ braised in wine

Selio Media Try this seitan beef braised in wine for any of the upcoming holidays

This seitan ‘beef’ braised in wine by Nadia Fragnito is not just a dinner option; it’s also ideal for special occasions. Make a flavorful crush for the seitan and marinate it in a red wine sauce. Finish it off with homemade vegan gravy, and you can also make some polenta on the side.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Quick And Easy Vegan Lentil Recipes

Easy one-pot chili mac

Rainbow Plant Life This chili mac is vegan, dairy-free, and easy to make

Why not mix up some vegan chili with macaroni? While this Nisha Vora dish may seem unusual, the vegan bean chili pairs well with elbow pasta, plus you can add vegan cheese and sour cream for creaminess. The chili is tomato-based and includes mushrooms, corn, onion, and tempeh, a plant protein. Try this dish if you like fun mashups easily made in one pot.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beans alla vodka

Romy London Beans alla vodka is a protein-packed alternative to the Italian classic

Step aside, vodka pasta: these Romy London beans alla vodka are a new and fun twist. Butter beans are high in protein and go well with any savory sauce. This dish works well with vegan parmesan and crispy bread to dip it in. The sauce is creamy and tomatoey and very simple to make. Add some chili and serve it with bread, as is, or with roasted vegetables for a tasty dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy butternut squash and potato bake

Erin Scott What’s better than a luxurious potato bake made with seasonal squash?

Many people love potato bakes, but what about a vegan version with added butternut squash? Joe Yonan’s squash and potato bake is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s sweet, savory, and cheesy with alternating butternut and potato layers. Instead of dairy, the sauce is made with plant milk, miso, nutritional yeast, and seasonings. You top it with panko breadcrumbs and bake it until it’s bubbly and golden.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan churro cookies

Stine Andersen These cookies are quick and easy to make

For dessert, try these vegan churro cookies by Stine Andersen. Inspired by traditional churros, these baked cookies are soft and fluffy on the inside with a crunchy sugar coating on the outside. They take under an hour to make and have a creamy frosting for a finishing touch. Make a super simple cookie recipe using vegan ingredients, dust your cookies with cinnamon sugar, and top with cinnamon-infused vegan vanilla frosting for a delicious treat.

Find the recipe here.

Biscoff no-bake cheesecake

Viva! This no bake cheesecake is completely free from animal products

Next up on the sweet treats list is this easy Biscoff no-bake cheesecake by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. If you love Biscoff, you’ll love this vegan cheesecake. Biscoff makes up the base, part of the filling, and tops the cheesecake. Also, you only need 20 minutes to prep this dessert before letting it set in the fridge.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan chocolate chunk cookies

Joann Pai These choc-chunk cookies are excellent with your favorite vegan milk

The last recipe on our list is Amanda Bankert’s chocolate chunk cookies. Everyone needs a go-to chocolate chip or chunk cookie recipe; this vegan version doesn’t disappoint. It’s made with dark chocolate chunks, a sugary dough, and sea salt. This batch makes 16 cookies, so if you love chocolate chunks, try this recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes To Boost Your ‘Plant Points’