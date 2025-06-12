X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

One-Dish Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad

You'll come back to this plant-based sandwich recipe again and again this summer

By

2 Minutes Read

one-dish chickpea 'tuna' salad sandwich filling This high-protein salad filling is great for meal prep - Media Credit: Kate Friedman
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This one-dish chickpea tuna salad is a plant-based take on a classic. Chickpeas stand in for tuna and bring plenty of protein and fiber. You mash the chickpeas to a chunky texture, then mixed with vegan mayo, dill pickles, red onion, and sliced almonds. The result is creamy, crunchy, and full of flavor.

Chickpea salad is a popular go-to for vegans looking for something quick and familiar. It works well in sandwiches, wraps, or on its own. Removing the chickpea skins before mashing gives a better texture – soft but not mushy. A splash of pickle brine adds a tangy kick that brightens the whole dish.

Let it chill before serving so the flavors come together. This salad is easy to prep ahead and perfect for lunches or meal prep. It’s simple, filling, and doesn’t need a long list of ingredients. The recipe comes from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman and shows how you can make a great lunch with just a few pantry staples.

Read more: High-Protein Sweet Potato Salad Jar With Tofu ‘Cheese’

A high-protein summer lunch

Try this sandwich filling for summer lunch meal prep.
one-dish chickpea 'tuna' salad sandwich filling
No ratings yet

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-oz [397-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) vegan mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp (20 g) dill pickles, finely chopped + 1 tbsp (15 ml) dill pickle brine (see Recipe Note)
  • 2 tbsp (20 g) finely diced red onion
  • 2 tbsp (14 g) sliced almonds
  • Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Drain and rinse the chickpeas with cold water. Lay them out on a clean kitchen towel. Lay another clean kitchen towel on top and gently rub the chickpeas between the two towels. This will loosen the skins. Continue this process until most of the skins have been removed. The more you can remove the better, but you do not need to remove them all.
  • Using a potato masher, gently mash the chickpeas. Leave some larger pieces intact. Add the mayonnaise, pickles, brine, red onion and sliced almonds. Stir to combine.
  • Refrigerate the salad for about 1 hour, until chilled, then season with salt and pepper.
RECIPE NOTE
Not all dill pickles are created equal. For this recipe, I like to use dill pickles that have a spicy, mustardy flavor. Look for a brine that includes mustard seeds and red pepper flakes.

This recipe was republished with permission from 5‑Ingredient Vegan Cooking: 60 Approachable Plant‑Based Recipes with a Few Ingredients and Lots of Flavor by Kate Friedman (Page Street Publishing, 2021).

Read more: High-Protein Strawberry Quinoa Salad

Tagged

chickpea

chickpea tuna

high protein

recipes

sandwich

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active