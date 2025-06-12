This one-dish chickpea tuna salad is a plant-based take on a classic. Chickpeas stand in for tuna and bring plenty of protein and fiber. You mash the chickpeas to a chunky texture, then mixed with vegan mayo, dill pickles, red onion, and sliced almonds. The result is creamy, crunchy, and full of flavor.

Chickpea salad is a popular go-to for vegans looking for something quick and familiar. It works well in sandwiches, wraps, or on its own. Removing the chickpea skins before mashing gives a better texture – soft but not mushy. A splash of pickle brine adds a tangy kick that brightens the whole dish.

Let it chill before serving so the flavors come together. This salad is easy to prep ahead and perfect for lunches or meal prep. It’s simple, filling, and doesn’t need a long list of ingredients. The recipe comes from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman and shows how you can make a great lunch with just a few pantry staples.

A high-protein summer lunch

Try this sandwich filling for summer lunch meal prep. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 (14-oz [397-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1/4 cup (60 ml) vegan mayonnaise

2 tbsp (20 g) dill pickles, finely chopped + 1 tbsp (15 ml) dill pickle brine (see Recipe Note)

2 tbsp (20 g) finely diced red onion

2 tbsp (14 g) sliced almonds

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste Instructions Drain and rinse the chickpeas with cold water. Lay them out on a clean kitchen towel. Lay another clean kitchen towel on top and gently rub the chickpeas between the two towels. This will loosen the skins. Continue this process until most of the skins have been removed. The more you can remove the better, but you do not need to remove them all.

Using a potato masher, gently mash the chickpeas. Leave some larger pieces intact. Add the mayonnaise, pickles, brine, red onion and sliced almonds. Stir to combine.

Refrigerate the salad for about 1 hour, until chilled, then season with salt and pepper. RECIPE NOTE

Not all dill pickles are created equal. For this recipe, I like to use dill pickles that have a spicy, mustardy flavor. Look for a brine that includes mustard seeds and red pepper flakes.

This recipe was republished with permission from 5‑Ingredient Vegan Cooking: 60 Approachable Plant‑Based Recipes with a Few Ingredients and Lots of Flavor by Kate Friedman (Page Street Publishing, 2021).

