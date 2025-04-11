X
This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Protein-Packed Secret Ingredient

Beans are the hidden ingredient in this dairy-free chocolate mousse

A vegan chocolate mousse made with black beans If you've never made chocolate mousse with black beans before, this is your sign to try - Media Credit: Romy London
This rich and velvety vegan chocolate mousse hides a surprising ingredient: black beans. Not only do they add a creamy texture, but they’re also a nutritional powerhouse – packed with plant-based protein, fiber, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. In this dessert, they blend seamlessly into the chocolate base, offering substance without compromising flavor.

The mousse gets its deep, indulgent taste from a mix of cocoa powder, espresso, and a generous spoonful of vegan chocolate and hazelnut spread. Hazelnut butter brings extra creaminess and a nutty undertone, while agave syrup, coconut oil, and a splash of plant milk help balance sweetness and texture. A touch of cinnamon, salt, and lemon juice rounds out the flavors.

Topped with vegan crème fraîche, chocolate shavings, and toasted hazelnuts, this dessert is both decadent and nourishing. It’s a smart way to satisfy your sweet tooth while sneaking in extra protein and fiber.

Black bean chocolate mousse

This vegan chocolate mousse is rich, creamy, and secretly packed with protein thanks to black beans. Blended with hazelnut butter, cocoa powder, and espresso, it’s a nutrient-dense dessert that doesn’t compromise on flavor.
A vegan chocolate mousse made with black beans
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings3 jars

Ingredients

  • 1 tin black beans, drained & rinsed well
  • 3 tbsp hazelnut butter
  • 2 tbsp light agave syrup
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil, melted
  • 1 tbsp vegan chocolate and hazelnut spread
  • 30 ml espresso
  • 50 ml plant milk, eg hazelnut
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
To decorate:
  • 1-2 tsp vegan crème fraîche
  • Vegan chocolate shavings
  • Toasted hazelnuts

Instructions

  • Rinse the black beans well and transfer them into a blender.
  • Add in the hazelnut butter, agave syrip, melted coconut oil, chocolate spread, espresso, plant milk, cocoa powder, salt, cinnamon, and lemon juice.
  • Process until smooth. Make sure to stop the blender regularly to scrape down the sides until you have a smooth chocolate mousse.
  • Transfer the mousse into small jars with a spoonful of vegan crème fraîche, toasted hazelnuts, and vegan chocolate shavings.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

