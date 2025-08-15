Natural Peanut Butter Ice Cream (Vegan)

This natural peanut butter ice cream is rich, creamy, and packed with nutty flavor. Made with only six ingredients, it’s simple to prepare and most of the work happens while it chills. Once churned, it becomes a smooth, plant-based treat that’s perfect for peanut butter lovers.

This recipe from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal uses all-natural peanut butter for the purest flavor. Combined with coconut milk, natural sweeteners, and a pinch of salt, it creates a balanced, indulgent base without any unnecessary additives. Using high-quality peanut butter ensures a silky texture and deep, roasted flavor in every bite.

Preparation takes just a few minutes in a blender, followed by at least an hour of chilling before the mix goes into the ice cream maker. Most of the time is spent waiting, letting the flavors meld and the texture set.

Serve it straight from the freezer for a cold, enjoyable dessert, or let it soften slightly for an even creamier scoop. It’s a simple, wholesome ice cream that anyone can make at home.

Whip up the peanut butter ice cream

Creamy, nutty, and irresistibly smooth, this natural peanut butter ice cream turns just six simple ingredients into a decadent plant-based scoop. No ratings yet Duration 7 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 1 quart Ingredients 2½ cups (600 ml) all-natural canned coconut milk

¼ cup (50 g) organic unrefined cane sugar

3 tbsp (45 ml) organic agave

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup

12 oz (340 g) all-natural peanut butter weighed

Pinch of sea salt Instructions Use a high-speed or immersion blender to thoroughly mix all of the ingredients. Chill the mixture in a sealed container for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

Add the chilled mixture to your ice cream maker and churn it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Most machines take 10 to 15 minutes depending on the temperature of the mix, and when the ice cream is finished, it should look like soft serve. Once it’s churned, transfer the ice cream to a large freezer-safe container. Wide and shallow containers work well for mixing, freezing, and scooping later on. Smooth the top, cover the ice cream, and freeze it for at least 5 to 6 hours, or until it is firm. If the ice cream does not fully set, it will compromise the quality of the finished product.

Set your ice cream out for 5 to 10 minutes to soften it before serving for an ideal texture. This ice cream will keep in the freezer for a couple of weeks in an airtight container, but it’s best when fresh.

Reprinted with permission from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Emily Kan.

