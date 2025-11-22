X
Sizzling Tofu, Kale And Black Bean Toast (High-Protein)

This high protein tofu, kale, and black bean toast is ready in just 15 minutes

a plate of sizzling tofu, kale and black bean toast You can eat this toast with sides like kimchi, olives, tortilla chips, or even vegan coleslaw - Media Credit: Viva's Vegan Recipe Club
Make this sizzling tofu, kale, and black bean toast from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club when you want a quick, protein-rich lunch. It takes just 15 minutes and starts at one serving, but you can scale it up easily if you’re feeding more people. It uses everyday ingredients and comes together fast, making it a handy option for busy days.

Tofu brings plant protein and a firm bite. Black beans add even more protein and fiber, helping keep you full. Kale adds iron and a boost of greens, while cherry tomatoes bring acidity and freshness. Seeds give crunch and healthy fats. A sprinkle of nutritional yeast adds umami, and soy sauce ties the flavors together. You finish it on toast with sliced avocado for creaminess.

This recipe works any time of year and is satiating without taking long to prepare. It’s simple, flexible, and easy to adapt based on what you have. Serve it as a solo lunch or pair it with salad, pickles, or crunchy veg for a bigger meal.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Kale and black bean toast method

Sizzle tofu, black beans, and kale in a pan, pile it onto toast, and top with avocado. This 15-minute lunch delivers protein, greens, and crunch with minimal effort. Perfect for quick weekday meals.
a plate of sizzling tofu, kale and black bean toast
Duration15 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings1

Ingredients

  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • 50 g/1.7 oz marinated tofu or tempeh pieces or strips
  • ¼ tin black beans drained and rinsed
  • Handful of kale leaves stalks removed
  • Handful of cherry tomatoes halved
  • Handful of mixed seeds e.g. pumpkin, sunflower, sesame etc.
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce use tamari if gluten-free
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 2 slices of wholemeal or sourdough toast use gluten-free if needed
  • ¼ avocado sliced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Drizzle of vegan mayonnaise and sriracha optional

Instructions

  • Using a large frying pan or wok, heat a little oil (use oil spray if reducing fat) and add the garlic. Heat for 2 minutes, ensuring it doesn’t darken too much.
  • Add the tofu/tempeh pieces, black beans, kale leaves, cherry tomatoes and mixed seeds to the pan and heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Stir through the soy sauce and nutritional yeast and heat for a further two minutes or until cooked through.
  • Arrange the avocado on the toast and then evenly distribute the tofu mixture over the top and finish off with a drizzle of vegan mayonnaise and sriracha.
Serving suggestions: green salad, kale salad, kimchi, olives, sauerkraut, sprouted grains (e.g. alfalfa), tomato salad, tortilla chips, vegan coleslaw

