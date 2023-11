As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, many of us around the world are craving comfort food dishes. Classic recipes like creamy soups, slow-cooked stews, and spiced baked goods become increasingly popular, but you may be looking for something a little bit quicker and easier to cook on these cold evenings. This easy one pot spaghetti with lentil ragu recipe takes under 30 minutes to make, and it also requires very little washing up.

This vegan recipe is a take on traditional ragu, which is a hearty meat-based sauce originating in Italy. Like many plant-based ragu recipes, this one uses lentils as its protein source and meat alternative.

Why lentils?

There are a number of reasons why lentils are a popular meat alternative choice in ragu and other sauces. Their earthy flavor and satisfying texture make them an ideal substitute, providing a similar mouthfeel and heartiness to traditional meat-based ragu. When cooked slowly, lentils absorb the rich flavors of the sauce, including onions, garlic, tomatoes, and herbs, creating a deeply flavorful and comforting dish.

Additionally, lentils are regarded as a powerhouse of nutrition, rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals, offering a health-conscious twist to the classic ragu. This adaptation of the traditional ragu maintains the essence of the dish while offering a contemporary, sustainable alternative that is both delicious and nourishing.

One-pot spaghetti with lentil ragu recipe

With a flavorful blend of veggies, lentils, and pasta, this One Pot Spaghetti Lentil Ragu is sure to satisfy any appetite! It's the perfect dish for a cozy night in or a quick and easy dinner with friends! It's comforting, flavorful, and super filling, making it the perfect vegan meal for any occasion. No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 5 mins Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1 brown onion, finely diced

1 carrot, finely diced

1 tbsp tomato paste

240 ml vegan red wine

1 tin (400g) lentils, drained and rinsed

200 g spaghetti

250 ml vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

1 large handful spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil and vegan parmesan to serve Instructions Start by sautéing finely diced celery, onion & carrot in a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add a tablespoon of tomato paste and deglaze with 240ml of red wine. Stir in a tin of chopped tomatoes and lentils.

Next, add 200g of spaghetti alongside 250ml of vegetable stock, and a bay leaf. Let everything simmer together until the pasta is cooked through.

Finally, remove the bay leaf and add a large handful of spinach, then cook for a few minutes until wilted.

Season to taste with salt and pepper & serve hot garnished with fresh basil and a sprinkling of vegan parmesan cheese.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. Visit her website for more recipes.

