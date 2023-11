It’s now officially soup season, meaning many of us are seeking easy vegan soup recipes to keep us warm on the increasingly cold evenings we’re having. This one pot orzo soup is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Orzo is a type of pasta that looks slightly like a grain of rice. It’s traditionally made from flour, but it can also be made from grains. Due to its small size, orzo is a popular ingredient in soup.

Adding pasta to vegan soup can make the soup more filling, meaning it’s a more well-rounded meal than soups featuring only vegetables. The below recipe, which comes from Romy London, uses green pea rice orzo, but you can use any kind you like.

Many of the ingredients (like tinned tomatoes, vegetable stock, and chickpeas) may already be in your kitchen cupboard, so this is an idea recipe to make if you don’t have much time to spend in the shop.

Here’s how to make it.

Easy orzo soup recipe

This orzo soup is quick and easy to make, and packed full of flavor No ratings yet Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, chopped

2 celery sticks ,chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 can chopped tomatoes (400 g)

1 can cooked chickpeas (240g – drained weight), drained

150 g orzo pasta

700 ml vegetable stock

2 tbsp vegan basil pesto Instructions Heat 1 Tbsp oil on medium/high heat. Add the onion and celery cook for 10 minutes. Drop the garlic to the pan and cook it for 1 extra minute.

Stir in the tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, chickpeas and green pea rice. Increase the temperature and once it is boiling turn it down to a medium/low heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes.

Add the remaining 1 tbsp oil and drizzle the pesto over the soup.

Serve it with crusty bread on the side.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can find the original recipe here.

More like this: