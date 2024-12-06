This mushroom and sage pasta dish is cozy, tasty, and perfect for the holiday season. Featuring tagliatelle coated in a creamy sauce infused with earthy chestnut mushrooms, caramelized onion, and the warm, herbaceous flavor of fresh sage, this recipe is perfect for colder evenings.

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Carrot Noodle Soup

The combination of chestnut mushrooms and fresh sage makes this pasta an ideal choice for December, highlighting the savory and festive flavors of the season. Mushrooms lend their robust, meaty texture, while sage adds a fragrant, almost pine-like quality, reminiscent of holiday feasts. This Romy London recipe is simple and quick to make, and it’s suitable for all the family.

Read more: This Cauliflower And Potato Tray Bake Is Completely Vegan

Mushroom and sage pasta

Creamy vegan mushroom pasta – the perfect mid-week meal for pasta and mushroom lovers! This pasta recipe is ready in just a few minutes and uses only a few ingredients. Use vegan white wine and extra layer of flavour! No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 250 g tagliatelle

600 g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

1 brown onion, finely diced

4 garlic cloves

1 handful fresh sage, finely chopped

60 ml vegan-friendly white wine

200 ml soya milk

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

Salt and black pepper to taste Instructions Prep the tagliatelle according to packaging instructions.

Place the sliced mushrooms into a large skillet and cook on high heat for 10 minutes until they've released all their liquid.' add the onions and fry until softened, then add the crushed garlic and fresh sage.

Pour in the white wine and cook it off for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour then stir in the soya milk. Heat for a few minutes until the sauce thickens, then remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. This pasta recipe is best enjoyed right away, but you could also transfer it to an airtight container and keep it in the fridge for after three days.

Brown chestnut mushrooms are the best kind of mushrooms to use for this recipe, you can however also use white button mushrooms if you don’t have access to chestnut mushrooms. The flavour of the recipe will be slightly different, but still delicious!

Frying your mushrooms, make sure not to add any oil to the pan and keep it dry instead. This will force the mushrooms to release their moisture quicker and ensures that they get delicious and caramelised around the edges.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: Vegan Beans Alla Vodka