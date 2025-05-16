These Tofu Scramble Tacos Are The Ultimate Plant-Based Brunch

These tofu scramble tacos from Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Jillian Glenn make a great plant-based meal for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. Each taco is filled with savory tofu, black beans, and crisp vegetables, all topped with a creamy chipotle yogurt dressing. They’re easy to make and packed with flavor.

Tofu provides the main source of protein in this dish. Black beans add even more, along with fiber and texture. One serving – three tacos – contains 20 grams of protein, making this a balanced, filling option for any time of day. Seasonings like cumin, garlic powder, chili, and turmeric give the tofu its savory, slightly smoky flavor.

Serve the scramble in corn tortillas with lettuce, avocado, and salsa for freshness and crunch. The chipotle yogurt adds a tangy, spicy kick that pulls everything together. This recipe makes 12 tacos, so it’s easy to share or save for later.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding a group, these tacos are a solid go-to. They’re plant-based, protein-rich, and full of variety in every bite. Great for quick meals or weekend brunch with friends.

Assemble your tofu scramble tacos

This recipe makes for a great vegan brunch or lunch. They're easy to make, completely vegan, and are a well-rounded meal. No ratings yet Servings 12 tacos Ingredients Tofu Olive oil avocado oil or coconut oil spray, for greasing

1 cup (149 g) chopped bell peppers

¼ cup (40 g) chopped white, yellow or red onion

12 oz (340 g) extra-firm tofu pressed (see Healthy Tip)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp turmeric

12 small corn tortillas

1 cup (47 g) shredded lettuce

1½ cups (258 g) canned black beans rinsed and drained

1 cup (240 ml) corn and black bean salsa

1 avocado diced Chipotle Yogurt Dressing ¼ cup (60 ml) nondairy yogurt

1 tbsp (15 ml) chipotle hot sauce Instructions Warm a medium skillet over medium heat. Spray the pan with olive oil, avocado oil or coconut oil spray and add the peppers and onion. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the onion is translucent and the peppers begin to brown. Add the whole block of tofu to the pan and use a spatula to crumble it into bite-sized pieces (adding more olive oil spray as needed). Season the tofu with the garlic powder, cumin, chili powder and turmeric. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until the tofu is crispy and golden.

While the tofu is cooking, make the Chipotle Yogurt Dressing. In a small bowl, mix the yogurt and chipotle hot sauce and set aside.

Serve the tofu scramble in the corn tortillas, each topped with a pinch of shredded lettuce, about 3 tablespoons (32 g) of black beans, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of salsa and 1 to 2 tablespoons (10 to 20 g) of avocado. Then dress each taco with the Chipotle Yogurt Dressing. Have you ever had mushy tofu? Not exactly a pleasant experience! To ensure that your tofu is nice and firm, press it of excess water by either using a tofu press or paper towels. If using paper towels, simply slice the block of tofu into ½ inch (1.3 cm)-thick slices and then press them with paper towels until the majority of the water they were packaged in is absorbed.

Reprinted with permission from Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

