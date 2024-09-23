Summer is over, and fall is officially here. As the days grow colder, there’s nothing more satisfying than cozying up with a comforting meal. These warming fall recipes are perfect for vegans who want a variety of delicious, autumn-inspired dishes. With hearty vegetables, warming spices, and high-protein options, these meals are ideal for chilly nights. Whether you’re craving a vegan stew, creamy pasta, or something simple, there’s a fall recipe here for everyone.

During the autumn months, it’s a good idea to have a range of nutritious meals to choose from. Seasonal produce like squash, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts not only taste good but are packed with nutrients.

30 fall recipes to warm up your evenings

The recipes in this list offer a wide variety of comforting, inventive, and downright delicious fall-themed recipes made for the colder months. From vegan butternut squash risotto to easy one-pot orzo soup and everything in between, you’ll find meals that are hearty, high-protein, or simply tasty. Here are 30 fall recipes to warm up your evenings.

One pot orzo soup

Romy London Orzo is a popular ingredient in vegan soups

The first recipe on this list comes from Romy London. It’s an easy one pot orzo soup perfect for a quick and cozy dinner. The orzo provides a satisfying bite, while the vegetables and broth create a rich, flavorful base. You can expect a meal that’s easy to prepare and sure to keep you warmed up on cold nights.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beef stew

ZardyPlants This plant-based stew includes cremini mushrooms

This vegan beef stew from ZardyPlants delivers ultimate comfort with its savory broth and tender plant-based beef. This stew is packed with vegetables like cremini mushrooms and rich flavors from dry red wine to balsamic vinegar, making it a filling meal for those colder nights. Expect a robust, savory dish that feels like classic comfort food without the meat.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan apple biryani

Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

JAZZ Apple’s vegan apple biryani offers a unique twist on traditional biryani by combining sweet apples with aromatic spices. This dish provides a balance of sweet and savory flavors, complemented by fragrant basmati rice. This hearty yet refreshing dish is the perfect vegan fall recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash and miso risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

Silky and full of flavor, the vegan butternut squash risotto by Plant Baes combines the sweetness of butternut squash with the rich texture of risotto. This recipe has wonderful layers of flavor from the walnut sage pesto to the homemade vegan parmesan and the fermented flavor of the miso. Expect a smooth, savory risotto that warms you from the inside out.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan gochujang stew

Matt Prichard Gochujang is a great addition to any hearty vegetable stew

Moving onto more unique vegan fall recipes, Matt Prichard’s gut-friendly gochujang stew brings a spicy, Korean-inspired kick to your fall meals. Gochujang, a fermented chili paste, adds depth and heat to this stew, while the vegetables soak up the flavor. This dish is ideal for anyone who enjoys bold, spicy flavors that keep you warm during colder weather.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and raisin stuffed sweet potato

Amber Asakura You’ll come back to this recipe again and again

The apple raisin stuffed sweet potato combines the natural sweetness of roasted sweet potatoes with the fruity flavors of apples and raisins. It’s an easy-to-make dish that’s superb as a simple fall dinner, offering a balance of sweet and savory with a hint of cinnamon. It comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and is great for serving to groups.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil dal with tofu ‘chicken’

This warming dal is great for cold nights

Looking for something extra warm and good for you? This lentil dhal with tofu “chicken” is a high-protein, plant-based meal that’s rich in spices and punchy flavors. The lentils provide a smooth texture, while the tofu adds a satisfying, meaty bite. This dish is made for those who love a warm, spiced meal with plenty of flavor. Avant-Garde Vegan brings this dish to life with the use of a homemade dhal masala and the well-marinated chunks of tofu.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and mushroom wellington

Romy London Wellingtons are an ideal recipe to make in the colder months

Here is another fall recipe by Romy London. This lentil mushroom vegan wellington offers a vegan take on a classic holiday dish. The combination of lentils and mushrooms creates a rich, hearty filling wrapped in flaky pastry. With simple ingredients and a flashy pay off, this dish is ideal for special occasions or when you want a show-stopping meal that’s both filling and flavorful.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chicken noodle soup

Rebecca Hincke Try this comforting chicken noodle soup that’s completely vegan

Rebecca Hincke’s vegan chicken noodle soup is a nostalgic classic, reimagined for vegans. This soup combines tender noodles, vegetables, and a savory broth with plant-based baked tofu “chicken,” delivering a warming, nostalgic meal that’s great year-round.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pecan and apple stuffing

Romy London Stuffing is for vegans too!

This pecan apple stuffing recipe is from Romy London. It has a sweet and savory dish that’s ideal for holiday dinners or any cozy fall night. The combination of crunchy pecans and tart apples adds texture and flavor to this classic stuffing, making it a must-try for those who love seasonal ingredients. Serve it with any side you prefer for variation in your meal, or eat it as is if that’s what you fancy.

Find the recipe here.

Wild rice-stuffed squash

Rainbow Plant Life This vegan recipe is sure to impress at your next dinner party

If you want to impress at a dinner party, then these wild rice stuffed squashes are just what you need. The recipe comes from Nisha Vora and features tender roasted butternut squash filled with a savory wild rice mixture. The dish is hearty and visually appealing, which is sure to impress guests. You can expect rich, earthy flavors and a filling, satisfying meal.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted cauliflower and apple recipe

JAZZ Apple This roasted cauliflower dish is an easy and delicious weeknight meal idea

JAZZ Apple’s roasted cauliflower apple recipe pairs roasted cauliflower with sweet apples for a unique side dish or light main. The caramelized cauliflower brings out its natural sweetness, while the apples add a crisp, fresh bite, perfect for a fall meal. With cauliflower in season during the colder months it’s a great time to give this recipe a go, especially if you want something easy to make during the week.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy Brussels sprout and mushroom lasagna

Rainbow Plant Life Ever had a lasagna with Brussel’s Sprouts? Now’s your time

Another Nisha Vora recipe on this list is the creamy Brussels sprout mushroom lasagna. It combines earthy mushrooms and Brussels sprouts in a rich, creamy sauce. This lasagna is layered with plant-based goodness, offering a comforting and indulgent dish ideal for colder evenings. Enjoy the highly nutritious vegetables in a garlicky, indulgent, and cheesy format.

Find the recipe here.

Maple roasted sweet potatoes

Romy London Whether you’re after a warming side dish or main meal, this sweet potato recipe could be just what you’re looking for

These maple roasted sweet potatoes by Romy London highlight the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with a touch of maple syrup. This simple dish is wonderful for a cozy fall dinner or as a side at holiday gatherings. You can enjoy it alongside other seasonal favorites or even as a main course with the added protein of the tofu within the dish. Expect a caramelized, tender result with minimal effort.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan aubergine parmigiana

Plant Club Eggplant is a popular and versatile vegetable

Antonio Alderuccio’s vegan aubergine parmigiana layers tender, roasted eggplant slices with a rich tomato sauce and a generous amount of vegan cheese. This Italian dish is great for those who crave something hearty, cheesy, and flavorful. Ideal for a fall evening, this dish will impress with its rich flavors and textures. Serve it with a side salad or some garlic bread for a complete meal.

Find the recipe here.

Instant pot butternut squash curry

Vegan Richa Tender butternut squash and a coconut milk base feature in this vegan recipe

This one-pot red lentil butternut squash curry blends the natural sweetness of butternut squash with protein-packed red lentils and spices. This curry comes from Vegan Richa and is just what you need for chilly evenings when you need something simple and nourishing.

The lentils and squash create a filling, nutrient-dense meal, while the spices add layers of flavor that make this dish stand out. Enjoy it with steamed rice or naan for a complete dinner that’s easy to prepare and full of fall flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan vodka pasta

BOSH! For dinner tonight, give this vegan vodka pasta a try

BOSH! has created a vegan vodka pasta which offers a rich and slightly tangy sauce that coats your pasta beautifully. The vodka adds depth to the sauce, enhancing the flavors of the tomatoes paired with cashews, mustard, and nutritional yeast. This dish is indulgent but easy to make. It’s an excellent option for those who crave a rich pasta dish. What’s more, this vegan version delivers all the flavor without any dairy.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy carbonara with coconut bacon

Rebecca Hincke Give this creamy Carbonara with coconut bacon bits a go at dinner tonight

Another pasta recipe worth trying on this list is the vegan creamy carbonara with coconut bacon. It comes from Rebecca Hincke and provides a plant-based take on the classic Italian dish, combining a tasty sauce with crispy coconut bacon for a savory and smoky flavor.

The rich sauce clings to the pasta, while the coconut bacon adds a crunchy texture and a burst of flavor. This dish is perfect for a quick and satisfying dinner that feels indulgent but is entirely vegan.

Find the recipe here.

Ultimate autumn risotto

Made with butternut and sage, this risotto is tasty and comforting

So Vegan’s ultimate autumn risotto is a rich dish packed with seasonal flavors. The risotto’s velvety texture, combined with autumn vegetables, makes it a great fall comfort food. Perfect for autumn evenings, this risotto is both easy to make with a luxurious mouthfeel. The rice pairs beautifully with the vegetables, making each bite flavorful and hearty. Give this recipe a go for a dinner that feels special but doesn’t require too much effort.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash

Enjoy seasonal veg with fluffy polenta and caramelized onions in this autumnal dish

The spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash by Rebel Recipes brings together the sweetness of maple-glazed root vegetables with the savory, fluffy texture of mustard polenta.

The roasted carrots and parsnips are lightly caramelized, while the polenta provides a soft base. The contrast between the sweet vegetables and the tangy polenta creates a dish that’s both hearty and flavorful. This recipe is an excellent way to use up seasonal veg.

Find the recipe here.

Penne with creamy butternut squash sauce

Packed with veggies and made with a coconut milk and butternut sauce, this pasta is an easy fall dish

Switch4Good‘s penne with creamy butternut squash sauce is made by combining tender penne with a velvety butternut squash sauce, making for a simple yet flavorful fall dinner. This dish is easy to prepare and provides a rich, satisfying flavor without the need for dairy. You can enjoy it as a quick weeknight dinner or dress it up with additional toppings like roasted vegetables or vegan cheese.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan stuffed onions

Natlicious Food If you’ve never tried stuffed onions, this is your sign to give them a go

Looking to try something different but full of protein this autumn? The vegan stuffed onions by Natlicious Food is a good recipe to start with. It features roasted onions with a savory stuffing mixture made of lentils, bulgur wheat, tomato, veg, and seasonings.

The onions become tender and slightly caramelized in the oven, while the stuffing provides a hearty, rich flavor. These stuffed onions offer a unique and satisfying option for those who love stuffed vegetables. It’s easy to prepare and makes for an impressive addition to any meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan shakshuka

Aegean Delight Shakshuka has many variations around the world but this vegan adaptation is rooted in Turkish heritage

This vegan shakshuka from Aegean Delight reimagines the traditional North African and Middle Eastern dish with a plant-based twist. The rich, spiced tomato sauce is topped with plant-based eggs, creating a lovely dish that can be eaten any time of the day. The sauce is deeply spiced and warming, making it ideal for chilly fall mornings or evenings. This dish is easy to make and full of flavor, offering a comforting and satisfying meal.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash mac ‘n cheese

No more hiding veggies in cheese sauce, the butternut is loud and proud in this dish

For an autumnal take on the classic mac ‘n cheese, try Zacchary Bird’s butternut squash version. You can expect gooey vegan mac ‘n cheese with the earthy and sweet flavor of the butternut squash. The sauce is smooth and velvety, coating the pasta in a luscious, creamy layer. This recipe is the perfect comfort food for the fall season.

Find the recipe here.

Indian sweet potato and chickpea stew

Rainbow Plant Life This stew is a perfect addition to your weekly dinner rotation

Nisha Vora provides another autumnal recipe with this Indian sweet potato and chickpea stew. This wholesome dish brings together warm Indian spices with sweet potatoes and chickpeas for a filling, one-pot meal. This one-pot stew is rich in flavor and easy to make. The sweet potatoes add a natural sweetness that balances the spices, while the chickpeas provide plant-based protein. If you want a high protein meal for dinner you should definitely try it on busy weeknights.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot vegan mushroom pie

Yuki Sugiura Excellent for a cozy dinner in for two

Another tasty one-pot fall dish is this vegan mushroom pie. The recipe is from So Vegan and features a sliced potato pie lid, tasty seasonal veggies, and plenty of chestnut mushrooms. The earthy mushrooms create a rich, yummy filling, while the crust provides a satisfying crunch. This dish is best for fall when you crave something warm and filling. It’s easy to make and offers a plant-based alternative to traditional savory pies.

Find the recipe here.

Meat-free cottage pie

World of Vegan This warming vegan twist on the classic should be a go-to during the colder months

World of Vegan offers a plant-based version of the classic cottage pie, filled with vegetables and topped with mashed potatoes. With a savory filling made of lentils, mushrooms, carrots, tomato, and spices and topped with smooth mashed potatoes, this dish is sure to impress whoever you serve it to.

Find the recipe here.

Bean, kale, and lemon stew

Rebel Recipes This kale and bean stew is a warm and high protein vegan dinner idea

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club has made a tasty 30-minute bean stew that’s great for autumn. The bean, kale, and lemon stew recipe combines tender beans, fresh kale, and bright lemon flavors. This dish is light but filling, making it perfect for a weeknight dinner. The lemon adds a refreshing brightness to the earthy flavors of the beans and kale, creating a balanced and flavorful meal.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean cherry tomato with spongy tofu

George Stiffman Tofu is a hugely versatile ingredient, and this one pot recipe may teach you a new way to cook it

The Mediterranean cherry tomato spongy tofu recipe features spongy tofu and juicy cherry tomatoes in a Mediterranean-inspired dish. The flavors are fresh and light, making it a stunning meal for a relaxed evening. The tofu soaks up the flavors of the sauce, while the cherry tomatoes add a burst of sweetness. You’ll get your plant protein fix and enjoy a delightful Aegean-style dish all in one go if you make this recipe by George Stiffman.

Find the recipe here.

Nutty pistachio fettucine

BOSH! Looking for some new plant-based pasta in your life? Indulge in this nutty pistachio fettucine

The last of this lists fall recipes to warm up your evenings, is this nutty pistachio fettucine by BOSH! that is sure to delight. The recipe combines the rich, creamy flavors of vegan fettuccine with the crunchy texture of pistachios. This fettuccine is a great option for a comforting dinner that’s quick to make but full of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

