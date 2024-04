There are some dinner times when only huge bowl of pasta will do. If you’ve had a long day at work, are feeling under the weather, or just fancy something hearty and filling for dinner, this pistachio fettuccine is the way to go.

It comes from plant-based recipe developers BOSH!, and features just a few easy to find ingredients. The key ingredient, of course, is pistachios, which add an earthy and nutty flavor to the dish. Pistachios are a good source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants. They also contain several essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, thiamine, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium.

You’ll need a good blender to make this recipe, as it requires you to make your own pesto from scratch.

Pistachio fettuccine

100 g pistachios

1 lemon

1 bunch of basil

80 g green olives

80 g artichokes

Olive oil – to combine

Salt and pepper For the pasta 400 g fettuccine pasta To serve Fresh basil leaves

Pinch of pistachios – chopped Instructions For the pesto Place the pistachios, basil, artichokes and green olives into a food processor and blitz until it's all broken down into small chunks

Juice the lemon and add to the pesto along with a generous helping of salt and pepper

Then, switch the blender back on and as it's mixing slowly add the olive oil until it all binds together into a thick paste For the pasta Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook your fettuccine pasta for 2 – 3 minutes

Strain the pasta then stir in your pesto, saving a little to top the pasta with later Time to serve Tip the pasta into a large serving dish and garnish with basil leaves, a dollop of pesto and a few chopped pistachios

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

