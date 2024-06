If you’ve been looking for a fresh take on the classic, then this vegan vodka pasta recipe by BOSH! will be right up your street. This recipe offers a vegan twist on the traditional dish, using cashews and nutritional yeast to create a rich and creamy sauce without any dairy. The creaminess is cut by the use of sun-dried tomatoes and the sharp bite from the vodka.

Vodka pasta, also known as penne alla vodka, is a creamy, rich pasta dish usually made with vodka, heavy cream, tomatoes, and penne pasta. The addition of vodka to the sauce is said to enhance the flavor of the tomatoes and help emulsify the cream and tomato sauce, resulting in a smooth and velvety texture. The alcohol from the vodka mostly cooks off during the preparation, leaving behind a subtle flavor that complements the acidity of the tomatoes.

Dairy-free alternatives in vodka pasta

It is possible to make a dairy-free vodka pasta. The below pasta sauce is made by soaking and blending cashews with nutritional yeast, which provides a cheesy flavor. Additionally, the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and vodka creates a smooth, luscious sauce. This sauce is then combined with cooked pasta, resulting in an indulgent meal that’s perfect for a cozy dinner.

Cashews are a key ingredient in this recipe, providing a creamy base that mimics the texture of traditional cream used in vodka pasta. They are also packed with nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals such as magnesium and zinc. Nutritional yeast, on the other hand, adds a cheesy, umami flavor to the dish while being a great source of B vitamins, including B12, which is particularly important for those on a plant-based diet.

Vegan vodka pasta

Enjoy the rich flavor of creamy cashews, sun-dried tomatoes, vodka, and heaps of herbs and spices for the perfect vegan vodka pasta sauce. Enjoy with penne and be generous with the nooch for that cheesy flavor. No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the pasta 2 tsp paprika

1 tsp mixed herbs dried

1 tsp chili flakes

60 ml vodka

2 garlic cloves

1 onion

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

250 grams penne pasta

Salt and pepper to taste For the sauce 1 tsp Dijon mustard

150 grams cashews

1 x 280 gram jar of sun-dried tomatoes

150 ml almond milk

20 grams nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper to taste To serve Nutritional yeast to taste

Basil leaves Instructions Prepare the ingredients Place the cashews into a bowl and cover with boiling water.

Leave to one side for at least an hour until needed. Make the base Peel and dice the onions and garlic.

Place a large pan over a medium heat and add a good drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Once warm, add the diced onion, garlic and a pinch of salt.

Mix well and cook for 5-10 minutes, or until the onion begins to soften.

Add the paprika, dried mixed herbs and chili flakes and cook for a couple more seconds.

Turn the heat down to low while you add the vodka (or any alcohol) to the pan.

Mix through the vodka before bringing the mixture to a boil.

Simmer for 10 minutes. Make the sauce Drain the cashews and place them into a powerful blender along with the rest of the sauce ingredients, blend until smooth.

Add a dash more almond milk if needed to make a smooth, creamy sauce. Cook the pasta Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

Once boiling, add the pasta and cook for 1 minute less than stated on pack.

Once cooked, drain the pasta (saving some of the pasta water to mix through later). Finish the pasta Once the vodka has had time to cook down, pour the sauce into the pan with the pasta and cook for a few minutes until heated through.

Add a dash of pasta water to make the sauce really creamy and cook for a few more minutes until everything is piping hot.

Roughly chop the basil and sprinkle on top of the pasta, along with a good sprinkle of nutritional yeast and a pinch of pepper.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH! and the original can be found here.

