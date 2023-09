Summer is officially over, the evenings are getting colder, and the dressing gowns are coming out. For many of us, the arrival of autumn means a huge switch up in our dinner plans – with comforting and cosy fall recipes replacing BBQs, salads, and sandwiches. If you’re looking for some vegan fall recipe ideas, these maple roasted sweet potatoes could be just what you’re after.

Sweet potatoes are now coming into season in many countries in the world, meaning it’s a great time to incorporate them into your dinner rotation. They work perfectly in many vegan autumn recipes, and are generally easy to find on your weekly shop. The orange colored root vegetable is a versatile ingredient, popular in curries, stews, salads, and sauces over the world. You can also roast sweet potatoes and use them as a side dish, as this recipe will teach you to do.

Health benefits of sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are known for their sweet and creamy taste, but they are also popular for their health benefits. They are high in fiber, which many American diets are lacking in, and they’re also a good source of vitamin A. Sweet potato also contains vitamin C, potassium, manganese, and vitamins B6 and B5.

If you’d like to incorporate sweet potatoes into your diet this autumn, you can buy them at most supermarkets and grocery stores. Sweet potatoes are at their lowest price in fall season, so now is a good time to try them out.

The below vegan fall recipe, which comes from plant-based chef Romy London, will teach you how to create a sweet and comforting side dish by combining sweet potatoes and maple syrup.

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes Recipe

If I had to describe these Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes in two words, they would be: utterly addictive. After eating an entire serving in one sitting, I’m the best proof! Salt and maple have forever been a dream team in my book. Combined with cubed sweet potato and toasted pecans, this recipe is the master of sweet and salty flavor combinations! And did you know that pecans taste like nutty candy, once toasted? No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the sweet potatoes 9 cups (990g) cubed, peeled, sweet potatoes

3 tbsp (45ml) olive oil, divided

3.5 oz (100g) smoked tofu, cut into small cubes

1 tbsp (15ml) tamari

1 cup (110g) pecan halves

1/4 cup (60ml) maple syrup

2 tsp (12g) sea salt flakes Instructions Preheat your oven to 320°F (160°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Place the sweet potatoes and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil in a large bowl. Toss to coat evenly, then spread them out on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until soft.

In the meantime, heat the remainder of the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large, non stick skillet. Add the tofu cubes and crispy fry them for 5 to 10 minutes, tossing frequently, until all sides are evenly golden and lightly crispy. Reduce the heat to low and deglaze the pan with the tamari. Stir to evenly coat the tofu and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the liquid has evaporated and the tofu is coated. Remove the pan from the heat.

Place the pecans on the baking sheet and toast them in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Check on them once a minute to ensure they don't burn, and give them a toss halfway through.

Once done, combine the roasted sweet potato, tofu cubes and pecans in a serving dish. Drizzle with maple syrup and coat everything, then sprinkle salt flakes over the top. Serve right away.

Reprinted with permission from The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Roasts by Romy London. Check out more of her recipes below: