This vegan mushroom pie puts a unique spin on the traditional pot pie by using whole mushrooms, for a meaty chew, and slices of potato instead of pastry, making it both vegan and gluten-free.

Before tucking into this delicious pie recipe, we will provide some tips on how to cook with mushrooms, what to serve with the pie, and even suggest some other one-pot dinner ideas.

What classifies as a pie?

Whilst the answer to this question will vary greatly depending on where you are based, the general view is that a pie is a pastry case filled with sweet or savory ingredients.

There are many variations to this traditional definition, including pot pies, which typically have a filling of meat and vegetables and are often topped with a layer of pastry.

This recipe is loosely based on the pot pie, but you will be using mushrooms for that meaty chew and slices of potato instead of pastry, making it both vegan and gluten-free. Just ensure to substitute the flour with a gluten-free alternative.

What are the best ways to cook with mushrooms?

Mushrooms are such an incredible ingredient to cook with. They may even be the ingredient of the future! Not only are there many different varieties to try out, each bringing its own flavor and textures to a dish, but they can also be cooked in various ways to achieve different outcomes.

You can simply fry them with oil and garlic to make vegan scallops or cook them in the liquid of a stew of casserole, like in this mushroom bourguignon.

For this particular mushroom recipe, you will be frying them whole before leaving them to cook inside the pie, soaking up all of the flavors of red wine and fresh herbs.

What to serve with mushroom pie?

This vegan mushroom pie contains a great mix of vegetables and other plant-based ingredients, but if you are looking for something to serve it with we would recommend some roasted broccoli, or even a lentil side salad (a great source of plant protein).

Some days call for pastry, so you may consider baking a pastry lid on top of this vegan mushroom pie.

Other vegan one-pot dinner ideas

One-pot dinners like this mushroom pie are the absolute best. Not only do they make cooking dinner that bit easier, but there is a lot less washing up left to deal with after eating! Here are some other delicious vegan one-pot dinner ideas for you to try:

Vegan mushroom pie recipe

Forget about chopping your mushrooms. Cooking them whole is a great way to preserve their tender texture and earthy flavor, which we combine with sweet dates in this seriously comforting pie. If you want to avoid red wine, you can switch it for 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar (add it after cooking the flour). No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 12 mins Cook Time 1 hr 2 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients olive oil

2 onions peeled + sliced into wedges

500 g chestnut mushrooms 4 garlic cloves peeled + finely chopped

1 sprig of fresh rosemary leaves picked + chopped

3 bay leaves

125 ml vegan red wine

2 tbsp plain flour you can also use gluten-free flour

250 g carrots sliced into 1cm rings

250 ml vegetable stock

2 dates pitted + chopped salt + pepper

4 large potatoes Instructions Pour a generous glug of olive oil into a large casserole pot or large saucepan on a medium heat.

Add the onion wedges and fry for 4 minutes, then add the whole mushrooms and fry for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas 6.

Add the garlic, rosemary and bay leaves to the pot and fry for 1 minute. Then pour in the wine and simmer for 4 minutes.

Stir in the flour and cook for 30 seconds. Add the carrots, stock and dates, along with pinches of salt and pepper, and simmer for 2 minutes.

Transfer the mushroom filling to a pie dish.

Slice the potatoes into ½ cm thick slices and lay them on top of the filling, overlapping the slices as you go.

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle with more salt and pepper.

Roast for 40 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and golden brown.

This recipe was republished with permission from So Vegan. Find the original recipe in EASY by Roxy Pope and Ben Pook published by Penguin Michael Joseph in hardback on the 28th December 2023.

