Sweet potatoes are one of the most underrated foods out there. They’re cheap, versatile, taste amazing, and they’re also a bit of a nutritional powerhouse. If you’re looking for a new vegan sweet potato recipe to add to your roster, try out this apple and raisin stuffed sweet potato.

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), vitamin C, manganese, several B vitamins, and potassium. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining healthy vision, immune function, and skin health. Vitamin C and manganese are important antioxidants that help prevent cellular damage (check out some vitamin C-packed recipes here). Sweet potatoes are a good source of dietary fiber, which is beneficial for digestive health. Fiber helps to prevent constipation and promote a healthy digestive tract. It can also aid in maintaining a healthy weight by keeping you feeling fuller for longer (find a whopping 50 high-fiber recipes here).

Sweet potatoes are versatile and can be prepared in numerous ways, making them easy to incorporate into a variety of dishes. Whether baked, boiled, roasted, or mashed, sweet potatoes can add nutritional value and color to meals.

These sweeties are oil-free and made without overly processed ingredients or sugars. You might have trouble believing that something so nutritionally-dense and good for you is also so delicious. No ratings yet Servings 4 servings Ingredients 4 medium sweet potatoes

1 tsp cinnamon powder

2 cups apples, diced (unpeeled)

½ cup raisins

½ cup almonds, chopped

¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup Instructions Wash your sweet potatoes and leave the skin on. Choose your cooking method below.

Preheat oven to 400°F (205°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Pierce your sweet potatoes with a fork in several places and lay the sweet potatoes onto your baking sheet.

Bake for 25­–30 minutes or until soft and the edges are browned and caramelized.

Cut your sweet potatoes lengthwise down the center and fluff the insides with a fork. Sprinkle a pinch of cinnamon inside the potato, then load it up with diced apples, raisins, and almonds. Drizzle some maple syrup over the top and enjoy!

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Photos by Amber Asakura.