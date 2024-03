Gochujang is a popular fermented paste used in many Korean households, and it’s a hugely popular addition to curries, stews, and stir fries. Fermented foods have been having a bit of a moment recently, due to the many health benefits associated with them. If you’re keen to experiment with fermented foods, this fiery Gochujang Stew is a great place to start.

This stew, which comes from plant-based chef Matt Pritchard, is loaded with nutritious and satisfying vegetables such as mushrooms, sweetcorn, potatoes, and courgettes. Gochujang and miso, two common fermented ingredients, add depth and complexity to the dish. There’s also all the added nutritional value and gut-friendly properties included in this stew.

If you’re a fan of bold and spicy flavors, give this stew a try.

What is gochujang made from?

Dating back to the 17th century during spice trades that brought chilies to Korea, gochujang is a savory, sweet, and spicy condiment gaining popularity around the world. This punchy, umami-filled paste is made from gochugaru (Korean chili powder), glutinous rice, fermented soybean powder, barley malt powder, and salt.

Plant-based eaters will be happy to know that most gochujang brands make vegan-friendly pastes, so you can freely enjoy this condiment on all your favorite plant-based proteins. Additionally, gochujang is bound to boost your metabolism because it’s predominantly made from red chili peppers.

What are the benefits of eating fermented foods?

The most notable benefits of eating fermented foods are how they improve your gut biome and offer a probiotic effect. In this recipe, the gochujang and miso offer plenty of digestive benefits, some of which include improved digestive health, balancing friendly gut bacteria, and natural immune-boosting results.

This hearty vegetable stew uses gochujang, a staple Korean condiment known for its gut-friendly properties. This meal offers the benefits of fermented foods and healthy vegetables in one pot. No ratings yet Duration 40 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 leek trimmed, cleaned, and sliced

2 celery sticks chopped

150 grams mushrooms trimmed and halved

5 garlic cloves

2 tbsp gochujang paste

1 tsp red or white miso paste

900 ml vegetable stock

1 carrot roughly chopped

300 grams baby potatoes halved

2 sweetcorn cobs cut into quarters

1 large courgette roughly chopped

1 tbsp corn flour

1 tbsp water

flat-leaf parsley or coriander a handful and extra for garnish

salt and pepper to taste Instructions Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a casserole over medium-high heat.

Add your leeks, celery, and mushrooms to the pan, letting them sweat for 5 minutes.

Then add your 5 cloves of garlic and cook for another minute.

Stir in the gochujang and miso paste and cook for another minute before pouring in your vegetable stock.

Add the carrots and potatoes, season with salt and pepper, and boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Then add the corn quarters and the roughly chopped courgette while you prepare a corn flour mixture in a small bowl to thicken the sauce.

Stir in the parsley or coriander and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Finally, transfer the stew to a serving bowl with extra parsley or coriander to garnish.

Let the dish cool enough so you can eat the sweetcorn with your hands.

This recipe was republished with permission from Dirty Vegan: Fast and Easy by Matt Pritchard. Published by Hamlyn.

