17 Vegan Dinner Recipes Where Vegetables Are The Main Event

There’s no doubt about it: vegetables can be the main event. A vegetable-heavy vegan dinner doesn’t need to be a chore. With these delicious plant-based dinners, there really is something for everyone. Even if you’re not crazy for cauliflower or all about the aubergine, these vegetable dinner recipes offer inventive ways to enjoy vegetables as part of a nutritious, balanced plant-based diet.

Why eat vegetables?

Full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, vegetables are crucial for a healthy diet. Some can even provide a healthy protein boost.

Eating a plant-based diet rich in vegetables has many health benefits. From a lower risk of Parkinson’s Disease to protection from chronic kidney disease, healthy plant-based diets are seen by health experts as a recipe for a longer, healthier life. Higher consumption of vegan protein has also been linked to “healthier aging” and a lower risk of catching Covid-19.

Top vegetable recipes

This list of 17 vegetable dinner recipes has something for everyone. From sweet potato to butternut squash, aubergine to artichoke, here are our top picks of vegan dinners where vegetables are the main event.

Coconut And Peanut Butter Curry

Amber Asakura This vegan curry is sure to impress

Need a new vegan curry to add to your dinner rotation? Try this coconut and peanut butter vegetable curry from Molly Patrick (owner of Clean Food Dirty Girl). Featuring zucchini (courgette), sweet potato, red pepper, kale, and more, this vegan curry is a great way to pack loads of vegetables into your meal times.

Find the recipe here

Sweet Potato Katsu Curry

Yuki Sugiura You will be surprised how easy this is to make!

An easy and delicious vegan vegetable dinner. This recipe from So Vegan simplifies things by removing the hassle of breadcrumbing the sweet potato cutlets. Quick to cook, this is a versatile weeknight dinner that packs a nutritious punch. Serve with rice and pickled ginger, which adds a nice tangy flavor to the dish. But the sweet potato is the star of the show.

Find the recipe here

Harissa Aubergine On Butter Bean Mash

Yuki Sugiura Aubergine is a vegetable capable of stealing the show

Aubergine (also known as eggplant) is the centerpiece in this vegan dinner recipe. The vegetable’s spongey interior can make aubergine difficult to get right. But this recipe is a sure hit: just fry aubergine chunks until tender then cook with rose harissa, olive oil, onion, garlic, herbs, and spices. A spicy, floral delight.

Find the recipe here

One-Pot Vegan Mushroom Pie

Yuki Sugiura Make mushrooms the main event with this warming pie

Flavored with red wine and topped with thin slices of potato, this vegan mushroom pie is comfort food. Whole mushrooms give the pie a meaty chew, and using slices of potato instead of pastry mean that it is gluten free too. And it’s all in one pot so washing up doesn’t take too long.

Find the recipe here

“Leftover Veg” Vegan Hot Pot

Jamie Orlando Smith This hot pot makes for a delicious plant-based dinner

A cupboard leftover hot pot ideal as a winter warmer and just . It comes from Matt Pritchard’s new vegan book Dirty Vegan Fast and Easy and, as that name suggests, it is a great prompt for a simple and quick vegetable dinner. With many of its ingredients already in your cupboard (onions, garlic, stock, salt, and pepper), it doesn’t involve lots of forward planning either.

Find the recipe here

Creamy Mushroom Stroganoff

Edible Ethics This vegan stroganoff recipe is an easy plant-based weeknight meal

This vegan stroganoff recipe comes from plant-based recipe developer Lucy Johnson (from Edible Ethics). It uses vegan butter and cream, as well as mushroom and vegan “beef” strips to make a meat-free version of the classic Russian dish. Mustard, paprika, lemon juice, and vegetable stock ensure that flavor isn’t lacking. A creamy and indulgent way to make mushrooms the main event.

Find the recipe here

Roasted Aubergine With Harissa Yogurt

Clare Winfield This harissa aubergine recipe is sure to impress

Roasted aubergine alongside dairy-free harissa yogurt? Yes please! This vegetable recipe from plant-based cook Madeleine Olivia makes aubergine the main event. Roasting aubergines brings out their creamy and earthy depth of flavor, which pairs perfectly with the sweet spice of the harissa yogurt.

Find the recipe here

Mushroom Bourguignon With White Bean Mash

Rebel Recipes A vegan recipe sure to appeal to any fans of hearty food

Bourguignon is a hearty winter dish. Thankfully, you can easily create the famous flavors of a bourguignon with vegan ingredients. Once again, mushrooms steal the show. Their rich, umami flavor and substantial texture make them an excellent substitute for meat. This is a recipe for a medley of mushrooms and herby goodness in a rich, gravy-like red wine sauce. An indulgent treat for a vegan vegetable dinner.

Find the recipe here

Creamy Cauliflower Casserole With Olives And Red Onion

Ashley Madden Who said vegetable dinners lacked flavor?

Looking for a midweek meal that’s comforting and packed full of nutrients? This vegetable dinner recipe from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook) might be just the thing. Jam-packed with vegetables and full of flavor, it’s hard to imagine not having vegetables as your vegan dinner centerpiece after trying this.

Find the recipe here

Wild Rice-Stuffed Squash

Rainbow Plant Life This vegan recipe is sure to impress at your next dinner party

Squash comes in many varieties, including butternut squash and acorn squash, and you have the choice of which to use in this vegan dinner recipe. This vegan wild rice stuffed squash is healthy yet comforting, which makes it ideal on a cold evening. Designed by Rainbow Plant Life, this vegetable recipe is an inventive choice for your next dinner party.

Find the recipe here

Spicy Cauliflower Tacos

Ashley Madden These cauliflower tacos are spicy and packed full of flavor

What could be better than tacos? Tacos filled with cauliflower! The versatile veg works a treat in these sheet pan tacos. Spicy, packed full of flavor, and easy to make, this is a truly new and exciting cauliflower recipe from Ashley Madden. With black beans for protein, as well as salad like avocados, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce, they’re topped off with vegan sour cream. Yum.

Find the recipe here

Brussels Sprout And Mushroom Lasagne

Rainbow Plant Life Ever had a lasagne with Brussel’s Sprouts? Now’s your time

There’s nothing quite like a large comforting bowl of lasagne on a cold evening. Lasagne is popular for its creaminess, and this vegan dinner recipe from Rainbow Plant Life is exactly that. Made with a tofu-based ricotta, Brussels sprouts and mushrooms, this dish gives all the joy of lasagne but without any of the guilt. Delicious as a vegan vegetable dinner or as part of plant-based feast.

Find the recipe here

Easy Root Vegetable Curry

Cook Veggielicious Use up leftover veggies with this easy vegan curry recipe

A vegan curry recipe to use up any leftover veg you have in the fridge. Created by Mandy Mazliah, a vegan cook and food blogger, this vegetable dinner recipe uses swede, carrot, turnip, and potato. You can also swap in any other vegetables you have lying around, including beetroot, parsnips, celeriac, and sweet potato. Spices like turmeric, cumin, and garam masala make sure it’s full of flavor.

Find the recipe here

Roasted Aubergine Steak

Romy London Try an aubergine steak with your next roast dinner

Need even more ways to make a delicious dinner with aubergine? Roast dinners are wildly popular in the UK and this vegetable dish can help you up your vegan roast dinner game. This recipe comes from plant-based chef Romy London. Use it to create a meaty and flavorful vegan roast centerpiece that pairs perfectly with a vegan peppercorn sauce, roast potatoes, and Yorkshire puddings.

Find the recipe here

Vegan “Tuna” Sandwiches

World of Vegan This vegan tuna sandwich uses artichoke as a substitute for fish

Artichokes are a versatile ingredient that can mimic the shredded and meaty texture of tuna. Low in fat, rich in fiber, this vegetable-based “tuna” sandwich is a healthier alternative to fish-based seafood. Spread it on a sandwich and let artichoke be the main event in this simple vegetable meal. This plant-based recipe comes from World of Vegan.

Find the recipe here

Vegan Butternut Squash Curry

Vegan Richa Tender butternut squash and a creamy coconut milk base feature in this vegan recipe

This vegan red lentil and butternut squash curry from Vegan Richa is a winner: full of nutrients, fun to make, and simple to prepare and cook. This vegetable-powered dish combines the natural sweetness of butternut squash with the earthy richness of red lentils. And all ready to eat in under 30 minutes.

Find the recipe here

Roast Pumpkin And Kale Salad

plantbaes Vegan salads never looked or tasted so good

Warm, nourishing, and completely vegan, this salad recipe from Plant Baes couldn’t be more different to a few boring leaves of lettuce and some soggy cucumber. With so many layers of taste and texture, this is vegetables done right. Kale, parsley, raisins, shallots, pine nuts, beans, avocado, and quinoa… it is full of bold flavors. A vegetable dinner that is sure to become one of your new favorite vegan recipes.

Find the recipe here

