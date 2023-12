It’s safe to say that aubergine has been having a moment recently. It’s a hugely popular centerpiece for vegan recipes all over the planet, and there are a wide variety of evermore impressive and adventurous aubergine recipes to choose from. This aubergine with harissa yogurt is 100 percent vegan – and perfect for dinner parties and date nights.

What is aubergine?

Aubergine – also known as eggplant – is a versatile vegetable commonly used in a variety of global cuisines. It belongs to the nightshade family, alongside tomatoes, bell peppers, and potatoes. Characterized by its glossy, dark purple skin and spongy, absorbent flesh, aubergine comes in various shapes and sizes. It is a popular ingredient in vegan cooking due to its meaty texture, which makes it a suitable substitute for meat in many dishes. Its ability to absorb flavors makes it ideal for a range of cooking techniques, including grilling, baking, and frying.

Aubergine is regarded as a nutrient-rich vegetable. It’s high in fiber, making it beneficial for digestive health. Aubergines are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium, which are essential for maintaining healthy bodily functions.

Vegan aubergine recipe

The below aubergine recipe, which comes from plant-based cook Madeleine Olivia, will show you how to make a roasted aubergine alongside dairy-free harissa yogurt. It features in her new cookbook Make it Vegan, which brings simplicity and affordability to vegan cooking. The cookbook is out in January 2024.

As well as aubergine, this recipe requires dairy-free yogurt and harissa paste. There has been a recent boom in the vegan yogurt market, with experts predicting it will be worth USD $12.2 Billion by 2033. You can buy plant-based yogurt in most mainstream grocery stores and supermarkets, and it shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Roasting aubergines (eggplants) brings out their delicious, creamy and earthy depth of flavor. Paired with the sweet spice of the harissa yogurt this enhances the Middle Eastern and North African flavours of this dish. I love this as a main, or as a part of a larger spread or side. No ratings yet Cook Time 55 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 4 aubergines (eggplants)

2 tbsp olive oil

6 tbsp plain vegan yoghurt

Grated zest of ½ lemon

Squeeze of lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, grated

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp pine nuts (swap for toasted sesame, pumpkin or sunflower seeds for a nut free option)

75 g (2½ oz) vegan butter

1 tbsp rose harissa paste

1 tbsp chopped mint

1 red chilli, finely sliced Instructions Preheat a fan oven to 190°C (400°F).

Pierce the aubergines three or four times, then brush with the olive oil and arrange on a large baking sheet. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes, or until the aubergines are completely soft.

Mix the yoghurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic and a pinch of sea salt in a medium bowl. Toast the pine nuts in a small, dry frying pan over a high heat, stirring for a couple of minutes.

Melt the butter in the microwave in a microwaveable bowl in 10-second bursts, then stir through the harissa. Set aside.

Cut the aubergines in half, opening them up like a baked potato. Arrange them on a warm platter and season the inside of each one with salt and pepper.

Spoon the yoghurt mixture into each of the aubergine halves, then drizzle over the harissa butter. Finally, scatter over the mint, toasted pine nuts and sliced chilli, and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Make it Vegan by Madeleine Olivia, published by Hardie Grant. You can preorder the book now.

