17 Protein-Packed Vegan Bean Recipes

If you’ve recently adopted a plant-based diet and are looking for some new vegan recipes, cooking with beans is a great place to start. Protein packed and boasting a range of other nutritional benefits, beans are a delicious addition to a huge array of dishes. Beans tend to be accessible and easy to find at shops and supermarkets around the world, and they’re a cheap way to pack a lot of protein into your meals.

Are beans a good protein source?

Research has shown the huge potential of beans as a sustainable and healthy source of vegan protein.

We all need enough protein in our diets for normal growth, development, and functioning. Although studies have found that people in the West generally over-consume protein, it is still essential to get enough protein-rich foods into your diet. Perhaps most important for people following a plant-based diet is to consume a range of different plant protein sources. Doing so provides the complementary amino acids needed to make protein.

That’s where beans come in. As a versatile food, they combine with other protein sources for complete meals packed with nutritional goodness. Beans are also a great source of fiber and can improve blood cholesterol.

Vegan bean recipes

From hearty winter stews and bourguignon to light dips and creamy mash, beans work a treat in a wide range of recipes. Here is a selection of bean recipes for every taste.

Butter Bean Stew

Natlicious Food Butter beans are a great source of plant protein

Rich in fiber and protein, butter beans are a hugely popular addition to stews, soups, curries, and casseroles. If you’re looking for a new vegan butter bean dinner recipe, this simple stew from Natali Eleftheriou (owner of Natilicious Food) is a great place to start. Packed full of carrot, celery, and leek, it’s a perfect weekday dinner, and ideal for meal prepping.

Find the recipe here

Spiced Harissa Aubergine On Butter Bean Mash

Yuki Sugiura Yes, you can make mash from butter beans!

Butter bean mash is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes. This recipe from So Vegan flavors fried aubergine chunks with rose harissa, olive oil, onion, garlic, herbs, and spices. The spicy, floral flavor perfectly complements the creamy and smooth texture of the butter bean mash.

Find the recipe here

Black Bean Coconut Stew

Jenné Claiborne/Sweet Potato Soul This vegan stew will warm up your cold evenings

Black beans are a popular ingredient in stews, and they can be found in a wide range of vegan recipes. Their creamy yet firm texture allows black beans to absorb herby and spicy flavors in stews without becoming mushy. This recipe from Jenné Claiborne (owner of Sweet Potato Soul) features a wide range of nutritious ingredients including black beans, peppers, ginger, and sweet potato. Perfect comfort food for a cold winter’s night!

Find the recipe here

Vegan Butter Bean Bourguignon

Jamie Orlando Smith Beans are regarded as an excellent plant-based protein source

Butter beans bring a meaty texture and consistency in this recipe from from Matt Pritchard’s new book, Dirty Vegan Fast and Easy. A wholesome meal that packs in plenty of essential nutrients like iron, potassium, and magnesium, as well as a hearty protein punch. Using canned butter beans also makes the prep for this dish very quick and easy.

Find the recipe here

Mushroom Bourguignon With White Bean Mash

Rebel Recipes Mushrooms work as a great meat alternative in a bourguignon

Another bourguignon? Another bean mash? This tasty dish comes from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. Mushrooms are a popular choice in vegan versions of bourguignon due to their rich, umami flavor. Served on a bed of creamy white bean mash and topped with kale crisps, this protein-rich recipe takes comfort food to the next level.

Find the recipe here

One-Pot Chili Mac

Rainbow Plant Life This chili mac is vegan, dairy-free, and easy to make

This recipe from Rainbow Plant Life requires a Dutch oven or non-stick soup pot. Pairing beans and pasta works exceptionally well in this hearty weeknight-friendly and budget-friendly dinner. Adding beans also gives a pasta dish an added boost of plant protein. One-pot recipes are growing ever more popular, as they make cooking much straight forward – and leave minimal washing up.

Find the recipe here

Bean, Kale, And Lemon Stew

Rebel Recipes This kale and bean stew is a warm and high protein vegan dinner idea

One of the many great things about beans, as well as being an excellent source of vegan protein, is that they are generally cheap and readily available. For this recipe, which comes from vegan charity Viva!’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan, take your pick from butter beans, cannellini beans… or any other bean! It’s a very quick, hearty, healthy meal. Why not cook a batch then pop some in a flask for lunch the next day?

Find the recipe here

Easy Tuscan Bean And Spaghetti

Ashley Madden This pasta and bean recipe uses just one pot

Another easy one-pot bean recipe that makes use of a number of ingredients you may already have in your kitchen cupboard. This is a date night dinner suggestion from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook). It offers a delicious twist on the usual spaghetti with tomato sauce, while the addition of beans gives the dish a great source of vegan protein.

Find the recipe here

Garlicky Lebanese Broad Beans

Plant Based Folk Broad beans are regarded as a good vegan source of protein

If you’re planning a dinner party this weekend and are looking for a flavorful vegan side, these broad beans could be just what you need. The popular Lebanese dish features fresh green broad beans cooked in a garlic, coriander, and olive oil sauce. While broad beans aren’t everyone’s idea of a good time, they are a versatile ingredient that can be used in many recipes. This bean recipe comes from the Plant Based Folk.

Find the recipe here

Broad Bean Dip

The Pesky Vegan This dip is perfect for entertaining guests

Had you ever thought to use beans as a base for vegan dips? This recipe from The Pesky Vegan works well with fresh or frozen broad beans. And it uses just five ingredients, including broad beans, mint, lemon, and garlic. Vegan and gluten free, it’s a great alternative to houmous if you’re planning to entertain guests

Find the recipe here

Spinach White Bean Soup

Planted in the Kitchen Adding beans to soup is a great way to get a protein boost

We all know we should be eating more greens. Thankfully, this flavorful soup is an easy way to stock up on healthy veg! Full of nutrients and a big hit of protein from the white beans, this soup from Planted In The Kitchen makes a delicious lunch.

Find the recipe here

Pasta with Cauliflower, White Beans and Kale

It's All Good Vegan It’s all good with this delicious white bean recipe

If you love a creamy and comforting dinner, this recipe from It’s All Good Vegan is for you. Casarecce pasta, roasted cauliflower, white beans and kale mixed in a tasty vegan sauce. An easy way to get a nutrient and protein kick – and there’s no cruel dairy.

Find the recipe here

Mung Bean Stew with Flatbread & Gomashio

Rebel Recipes Try something different with this high-protein vegan bean stew

Mung beans might not be the best-known bean but they are one of the best sources of vegan protein. Rich in essential amino acids, antioxidants, and nutrients, they are flavored beautifully in this recipe from Rebel Recipes. Remember to soak overnight!

Find the recipe here

Sweet Potato & Kidney Bean Vegan Breakfast Bowl

Herbivore's Kitchen A tasty and nutritious breakfast packed with protein from beans

Fancy starting the day with a protein punch? This sweet potato and kidney bean breakfast bowl from Herbivore’s Kitchen is just the ticket. A delicious breakfast that can also be used as a burrito filling.

Find the recipe here

Dirty Beans On Toast

Brett Cobley It’s beans on toast but not as you know it

Want to take your beans on toast to the next level? Try this spicy twist on a British classic from Brett Cobley. BBQ sauce, chili powder, jalapeños, garlic… this recipe doesn’t shy away from big flavors. Use haricot beans or mix things up with a bean of your choice. It’s a great go-to breakfast that you can serve up in just 20 minutes.

Find the recipe here

Mexican Bean Salad

Happy Skin Kitchen A high-protein and simple vegan bean recipe

Let beans steal the show in this Mexican-inspired salad from Happy Skin Kitchen. Bursting with flavor, color and freshness, this is a super simple and quick to make vegan recipe packed with goodness.

Find the recipe here

Butter Beans Pesto Salad

Happy Skin Kitchen A delicious plant-based protein salad

Another recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen, this butter bean pesto salad is filled with lots of healthy sources of protein, minerals, and fiber! Butter beans combine delightfully with the creamy pesto. Perfect for lunch boxes.

Find the recipe here

