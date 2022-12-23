Where To Buy Vegan Yorkshire Puddings In The UK (Plus, Recipes To Make Them Yourself)

While the last few years have seen an influx of vegan products available to buy in UK supermarkets, Yorkshire puddings have been a tough nut to crack.

Traditionally made with eggs and milk, replicating the taste and texture with a plant-based recipe has been notoriously difficult for food producers.

But times are changing. There are now a handful of delicious vegan Yorkshire pudding options that are sure to satisfy vegans and non-vegans alike. And, various recipes to make dairy-free and egg-free Yorkshire puddings at home.

Whether you’re planning on serving them with your Christmas lunch or dinner, any other holiday you may celebrate, or for a classic Sunday roast, you can’t go wrong with vegan Yorkshire pudding. Why not pair them with some vegan turkey and pigs in blankets too?

Where to buy vegan Yorkshire puddings in the UK

While you can find vegan versions of most foods in UK supermarkets, the plant-based Yorkshire pudding market hasn’t quite caught up yet.

It’s unlikely that you’ll be able to find them easily in many shops, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

Mabel’s

Mabel's This UK brand offers gluten-free and wheat-based vegan Yorkshire puddings

Mabel’s Foods was founded in 2019 by vegans Lauren Hurley and Sophie Gorecki. According to their website, the pair claim to have “nailed” the classic Yorkshire pudding recipe without using any animal ingredients.

The homemade puds come frozen, and can be delivered UK-wide. (There are gluten-free options too!).

You can order Mabel’s vegan Yorkshire puddings online, or visit one of 20 retailers that stocks them. Some proceeds go towards Silver Fox Dog Rescue, a charity that rescued Alan, Mabel’s “Chief Barketing Officer” from the streets of Romania. He was later adopted by Hurley and Gorecki.

Plantside Cafe

Plantside These dairy-free, egg-free vegan Yorkshire puddings come in packs of six

This vegan-owned family business in Somerset is known for its handmade frozen Yorkshire puddings. They’re made with a soy base, and feature iron, protein, and vitamins B2, B12, and D2.

You can pick them up in person or order them online from Mighty Plants. Stockists in Brighton, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Nottingham, North Shields, Norwich, and Wellington offer them too. Visit Plantside’s website for more information.

Ella’s Vegan Yorky Puds

Ella's Vegan Yorkshire Bakery This vegan Yorkshire pudding mix is free from palm oil, additives, and preservatives

Prepared in the heart of Yorkshire, where the iconic Yorkshire pudding was first dreamt up hundreds of years ago, Ella’s Vegan Yorky Pud mix allows you to whip up your own batch at home. The mixtures are available in a range of flavors, including Bacon, Cheese & Chives, Herby Mustard, and Rosemary & Thyme.

They’re made using chickpeas and yellow split peas, and offer calcium, iron, and niacin. There are gluten-free options, too.

Visit the website to place an order. Twenty pence from every packet sold goes towards Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit that rehabilitates and rehomes injured, sick, and disabled dogs. The same charity rescued Ella, whom inspired the Yorkshire pudding brand’s name, from Egypt, where she was found with a broken spine and legs. (She’s now living her best life in England in her loving fur-ever home.)

How to make vegan Yorkshire puddings: best recipes to try

A number of vegan and plant-based chefs have also shared their hugely popular vegan Yorkshire pudding recipes online.

BOSH!

BOSH! BOSH! says it spent a lot time perfecting its recipe

Run by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, plant-based recipe creator BOSH! is quickly achieving icon status in the vegan scene.

Firth and Theasby say they worked “tirelessly” to perfect their vegan Yorkshire pudding recipe, which they describe as a “real doozy.”

See the full recipe here

A Virtual Vegan

Virtual Vegan These Yorkshire puddings can also be made gluten-free

This recipe from best-selling author Melanie McDonald creates Yorkshire puddings that are “tall and crispy” with “golden sides and slightly gooey bottoms.”

There’s also an option to make them gluten-free.

See the full recipe here

Healthy Living James

Healthy Living James These Yorkshire puddings use just a few ingredients

Another contender for the gluten-free eaters among us, food-blogger James Wythe has created easy-to-make Yorkshire pudding that use just a few ingredients.

He says he perfected it over the course of five years, and you don’t need any egg replacer to make them.

Find the full recipe here