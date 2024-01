If you thought going vegan meant missing out on your favorite creamy and indulgent recipes, you couldn’t be more wrong. Thanks to skyrocketing popularity in plant-based and dairy-free eating, there are a wide range of comforting vegan creamy recipes to choose from. This mushroom and “beef” stroganoff is one example.

This vegan stroganoff recipe is a meat-free version of the classic Russian dish. Instead of beef from a cow, it features mushrooms and vegan “beef” strips as the main ingredients. The ingredients are cooked with onions and garlic, before being combined with a creamy sauce.

Traditional mushroom stroganoff recipes use dairy, but the below – which comes from plant-based recipe developer Lucy Johnson (from Edible Ethics) – uses vegan butter and cream. You then mix these ingredients with mustard, paprika, lemon juice, and vegetable stock. Stroganoff is traditionally served over a bed of rice, pasta, or grains like quinoa.

We’re now at the start of Veganuary 2024, and more people than ever are expected to eat plant-based for the month of January this year. This stroganoff is a great recipe if you want to cook something simple and similar in taste to dishes you’ve eaten before. It’s easy to make, and an ideal choice for anyone new to vegan cooking.

Here’s how to make it.

Vegan “beef” and mushroom stroganoff recipe

Indulge in the comforting flavours of the classic stroganoff with a vegan twist! Made using mushrooms and vegan beef strips, you'll love this dish. No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Cook Time 25 mins Prep Time 5 mins Ingredients 1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp vegan butter

1 onion or a couple of small shallots sliced

2 garlic cloves sliced finely

210 g vegan beef strips cut into strips

200 g chestnut mushrooms sliced

150 g vegan cream cheese

1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

200 ml vegetable stock

Bunch of fresh parsley roughly chopped Instructions Fry off the sliced onions in the oil until softened – any caramelisation on the pan is good for extra flavour in this dish and will be de-glazed using the stock later (should take roughly 10 mins)

Melt vegan butter in to the pan with the onion, then add the mushrooms and garlic. Fry for 5 mins or until cooked

Stir in the mustard and paprika, followed by the vegan beef strips and fry for an extra minute

Mix in the vegan cream and then add the stock and lemon juice, leaving it to simmer until it has reached your desired consistency

Serve straight away with rice, pasta, or gnocchi and garnish with fresh parsley. No need to check the temperature of the beef strips – they are vegan after all

This recipe was republished with permission from Lucy Johnson, the vegan recipe developer behind Edible Ethics. You can find the original recipe here.

