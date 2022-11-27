Vegan Roast Potatoes: 5 Incredible Recipes To Impress Your Friends And Family

The start of any vegan journey is often a bumpy ride, and many of us end up discovering a whole host of foods they had no idea aren’t vegan. Roast potatoes are a notable example.

While this iconic Christmas dinner dish may seem like an innocent and completely plant-based part of the holiday season, they are actually often made with goose fat or beef dripping.

These ingredients supposedly improve the taste. They have a high smoking point, meaning they make the potatoes crispy without burning them. But they also render what should be a completely vegan vegetable dish as unsuitable for meat-free diners.

Thankfully, though, there is absolutely no need to use any animal products to make them. A huge number of vegan chefs and bloggers have perfected the art of vegan roast potatoes. Here are our picks of some of the best (and don’t forget to pair them with these delicious plant-based turkey recipes)

Vegan roast potato recipe from Avant Garde Vegan

Gaz Oakley – also known as Avant Garde Vegan – has amassed a huge following for his plant-based recipes.

The Welsh chef has perfected his own roast potato recipe, which are crispy enough for even the pickiest of eaters.

Ingredients:

1kg/2.2 lbs Maris Piper Potatoes, peeled

1/2 cup/120ml Vegetable Oil

3 tbs Olive Oil

4 tbs Plain Flour or Gluten-Free Flour

1 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Cracked Black Pepper

3 Sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Handful Fresh Sage Leaves

3 Shallots, peeled & quartered

4 cloves of Garlic

Pinch Celery Salt

Pinch Cayenne Pepper

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from So Vegan

So Vegan So Vegan’s roast potatoes only use three ingredients

So Vegan was set up by Roxy Pope and Ben Pook in 2016. They wanted to make plant-based eating accessible to everyone, and their videos have since been watched by hundreds of millions of people all over the world.

They describe their roast potato recipe as the “crispiest and fluffiest in the world,” and you’ll only need three ingredients. This one is an ideal choice if you’re pushed for time and won’t be able to traipse around the supermarket.

Ingredients

Maris Piper Potatoes

Salt

Olive oil

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from BOSH!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last two years, you’ll almost certainly be acquainted with BOSH!’s incredible recipes.

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby have been dubbed the “vegan Jamie Olivers.” Their delicious and diverse food creations reached more than half a billion people in their first year.

They say their recipe creates crispy and perfectly fluffy roast potatoes.

Ingredients

Maris Piper Potatoes

¼ cup salt (for the water)

½ tbsp baking powder

½ cup olive oil

5 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

2 tbsp thyme (finely chopped)

2 tbsp rosemary (finely chopped)

1 tbsp salt (after boiling)

Pepper (to taste)

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from Rachel Ama

Rachel Ama is a vegan chef and author who is known for her recipe books Vegan Eats and One Pot: Three Ways.

She has created this perfectly simple roast potato recipe, which only uses two ingredients. If you’re after a starting point recipe, or even want to experiment with some ingredients of your own, this is an ideal method to get you going.

Ingredients:

Maris Piper potatoes

Olive oil

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from School Night Vegan

School Night Vegan School Night Vegan has created these crispy and fluffy roast potatoes

School Night Vegan is run by plant-based food blogger Richard Makin. He was previously a lifelong vegetarian, but switched to vegan in November 2017. Since then, he has been perfecting the art of plant-based cooking.

He says he used a “rigorous testing process” while creating his potatoes, and they should come out just as crispy and fluffy as any other.

Ingredients

Sunflower oil

Rosemary

Potatoes (like Maris Piper)

Fine sea salt

Flaky sea salt

Find his method here