 Vegan Roast Potatoes: 5 Incredible Recipes To Impress Your Friends And Family
The best vegan roast potato recipes The best vegan roast potato recipes to make this holiday season - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Dinner Food Holiday Season Lifestyle

Vegan Roast Potatoes: 5 Incredible Recipes To Impress Your Friends And Family

The best vegan roast potato recipes - leave the goose fat out of your dinner this festive season

By

4 Minutes Read

The start of any vegan journey is often a bumpy ride, and many of us end up discovering a whole host of foods they had no idea aren’t vegan. Roast potatoes are a notable example. 

While this iconic Christmas dinner dish may seem like an innocent and completely plant-based part of the holiday season, they are actually often made with goose fat or beef dripping. 

These ingredients supposedly improve the taste. They have a high smoking point, meaning they make the potatoes crispy without burning them. But they also render what should be a completely vegan vegetable dish as unsuitable for meat-free diners. 

Thankfully, though, there is absolutely no need to use any animal products to make them. A huge number of vegan chefs and bloggers have perfected the art of vegan roast potatoes. Here are our picks of some of the best (and don’t forget to pair them with these delicious plant-based turkey recipes)

Vegan roast potato recipe from Avant Garde Vegan

Avant Garde Vegan roast potato recipe
Avante Garde Vegan Welsh chef Avante Garde Vegan has amassed a huge following for his plant-based recipes

Gaz Oakley – also known as Avant Garde Vegan – has amassed a huge following for his plant-based recipes. 

The Welsh chef has perfected his own roast potato recipe, which are crispy enough for even the pickiest of eaters. 

Ingredients: 

  • 1kg/2.2 lbs Maris Piper Potatoes, peeled
  • 1/2 cup/120ml Vegetable Oil
  • 3 tbs Olive Oil
  • 4 tbs Plain Flour or Gluten-Free Flour
  • 1 tsp Sea Salt
  • 1 tsp Cracked Black Pepper
  • 3 Sprigs Fresh Rosemary
  • Handful Fresh Sage Leaves
  • 3 Shallots, peeled & quartered
  • 4 cloves of Garlic
  • Pinch Celery Salt
  • Pinch Cayenne Pepper

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from So Vegan

So Vegan roast potato recipe
So Vegan So Vegan’s roast potatoes only use three ingredients

So Vegan was set up by Roxy Pope and Ben Pook in 2016. They wanted to make plant-based eating accessible to everyone, and their videos have since been watched by hundreds of millions of people all over the world. 

They describe their roast potato recipe as the “crispiest and fluffiest in the world,” and you’ll only need three ingredients. This one is an ideal choice if you’re pushed for time and won’t be able to traipse around the supermarket. 

Ingredients

  • Maris Piper Potatoes
  • Salt
  • Olive oil

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from BOSH!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last two years, you’ll almost certainly be acquainted with BOSH!’s incredible recipes. 

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby have been dubbed the “vegan Jamie Olivers.” Their delicious and diverse food creations reached more than half a billion people in their first year. 

They say their recipe creates crispy and perfectly fluffy roast potatoes.

Ingredients

  • Maris Piper Potatoes 
  • ¼ cup salt (for the water)
  • ½ tbsp baking powder
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 5 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
  • 2 tbsp thyme (finely chopped)
  • 2 tbsp rosemary (finely chopped)
  • 1 tbsp salt (after boiling)
  • Pepper (to taste)

Find the method here 

Vegan roast potato recipe from Rachel Ama

Rachel Ama is a vegan chef and author who is known for her recipe books Vegan Eats and One Pot: Three Ways.

She has created this perfectly simple roast potato recipe, which only uses two ingredients. If you’re after a starting point recipe, or even want to experiment with some ingredients of your own, this is an ideal method to get you going.

Ingredients:

  • Maris Piper potatoes
  • Olive oil

Find the method here

Vegan roast potato recipe from School Night Vegan

School Night Vegan roast potatoes
School Night Vegan School Night Vegan has created these crispy and fluffy roast potatoes

School Night Vegan is run by plant-based food blogger Richard Makin. He was previously a lifelong vegetarian, but switched to vegan in November 2017. Since then, he has been perfecting the art of plant-based cooking. 

He says he used a “rigorous testing process” while creating his potatoes, and they should come out just as crispy and fluffy as any other. 

Ingredients

  • Sunflower oil
  • Rosemary
  • Potatoes (like Maris Piper)
  • Fine sea salt
  • Flaky sea salt

Find his method here

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

christmas holidays potato recipes vegan recipes vegan roast
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

A tin of Heinz vegan Christmas Dinner Soup Food
A person's arm patting a dalmatian on the head Headlines
A pink and green vegan Burger King restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal Business
Burger King To Open An All-Vegan Branch In Portugal
3 minutes to read
  • comment 3
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x