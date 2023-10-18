 Vegan Protein May Reduce Risk Of Chronic Kidney Disease
Alternative Protein Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Eating More Vegan Protein May Reduce Risk Of Chronic Kidney Disease, Study Finds

A new study has explored the link between diet and kidney health

By

3 Minutes Read

Bowl of healthy plant-based salad with vegan protein chickpeas, tomatoes and onions Eating more plant-based protein might reduce risk of chronic kidney disease - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Higher consumption of vegan protein could lower risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

The study tracked 117,809 participants for almost a decade to examine the effect of plant-based protein on CKD incidence. 

In total, the researchers found some 3,745 cases of CKD (3.2 percent of participants), with those who ate higher amounts of plant-based protein experiencing lower rates of the disease.

The finding builds on previous studies that suggest a link between a plant-based diet and better health outcomes.

What is chronic kidney disease?

Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition where the kidneys do not work as well as they should. It is estimated that CKD is present in one in ten adults.

Kidneys are critical organs, responsible for removing wastes and acid from the body. They also help to maintain a healthy balance of water, salts, and minerals in the blood.

Symptoms of CKD include high blood pressure and cholesterol, both of which have been found to correlate with high meat consumption.

Vegan protein and kidney health

Previous studies have shown a correlation between a plant-based diet and better kidney health. Despite this, guidelines from global kidney health organisation, Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) do not explicitly address the connection between animal products and CKD.

The new research set out to make clearer the link between eating vegan proteins and improved kidney health.

By establishing a connection between eating more vegan proteins and lower rates of chronic kidney disease, the study could help healthcare professionals tailor their key messaging towards promoting a plant-based diet.

The power of plant-based protein

Aerial shot of assorted bowls of plant-based protein sources arranged colorfully
Evidence keeps growing of the health benefits of vegan protein

Studies have repeatedly found an association between animal proteins and a greater incidence of diseases, including cancer and heart disease.

In recent years, many health-conscious consumers have been swapping animal products for plant-based proteins such as chickpeas, lentils, and quinoa.

According to Seung Hyeok Han, co-author of the study, plant-based proteins have an array of benefits, including “lower acid load, reduced saturated fat content, rich fiber content, and antioxidant properties, among others.”

The benefits of healthier diets are clear for consumers and healthcare systems. With every new study that shows the health benefits of a plant-based diet, institutions and individuals have more evidence with which to make informed decisions.

What next?

The researchers suggest a need to conduct further studies on how eating more plants impacts people with CKD. This could allow more evidence to emerge about the protective benefits of plant-based protein.

More like this:

Tagged

diet

health

health and fitness

healthy eating

kidneys

nutrition

plant based

protein

research
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Daniel Clark

Daniel is the Digital Publishing Assistant at Plant Based News. He has a degree in European Literatures and performed vegan poetry at COP26. He loves long walks and vegan croissants.

More by Daniel Clark

Related Posts

A woman making a plant-based smoothie
FAQs & Mythbusting
Managing Cholesterol On A Plant-Based Diet – Everything You Need To Know

7 minutes to read

A vegan and dairy-free pepperoni pizza from Papa Johns
Food
Papa John’s Vegan Menu: All The Plant-Based Pizzas, Sides, And Desserts

6 minutes to read

A whole vegan turkey from Asda
Food
UK Vegans Can Buy An Entire Plant-Based Turkey This Christmas – Where To Get It

3 minutes to read

The outside of vegan-friendly British chain restaurant Wagamama
Food
What’s Vegan At Wagamama? All The Plant-Based Menu Options

7 minutes to read

© 2021 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active