We’re fast approaching root vegetable season, and the colder months are the perfect time to make warm and comforting dinners with vegetables like swedes, turnips, and carrots. You’re sure to find a plentiful supply in supermarkets, and they are often cheap and readily available in autumn and winter. If you’re looking for root vegetable recipes that use lots of veg, try this Indian-spiced root vegetable curry.

This vegan curry recipe is a great way to use up any leftover veg you have in your fridge, and you can use pretty much any you have lying around. This particular method packs in swede, carrot, turnip, and potato alongside spices like turmeric, cumin, and garam masala.

It comes from Mandy Mazliah, a vegan cook, food blogger, and writer at cookveggielicious.com. She states that other vegetables that work for the recipe include beetroot, parsnips, celeriac, and sweet potato.

What is a root vegetable?

Root vegetables refer to vegetables where the edible part is found in the ground. As well as the examples listed above, other popular root vegetables include onions and garlic. Root vegetables are considered a valuable part of a balanced diet, as they are often rich in vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, and fiber.

They are used in a variety of different recipes, and can be served in many different forms, including roasted, fried, mashed, and boiled. The below recipe requires them to be chopped and roasted before being used in the curry.

Here’s how to make it:

Root vegetable curry recipe

You can use a variety of different root vegetables for this curry, and it's the perfect way to use up any veggies you have lying around in your fridge 1 from 1 vote Duration 1 hr 15 mins Cook Time 1 hr Prep Time 15 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the vegetables 1 medium swede

4 turnips

2 large carrots

1 large potato

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp vegetable oil For the curry 1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 red onion, chopped

1 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp chopped giner

1 tsp chili powder* or less to taste

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp tomato purée

400 g tinned tomatoes

1 tbsp garam masala

Water if needed

Salt and pepper to taste

100 g frozen peas Instructions To roast the vegetables Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan)/200°C/gas mark 6.

Peel a medium swede, 4 turnips, 2 large carrots and 1 large potato. Chop into bite sized pieces and place in a roasting tin.

Add 1 tablespoon cumin seeds and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and mix well. Cook for 30-45 minutes until soft. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of your vegetables. Stir every 15 minutes to avoid them sticking. To make the curry sauce While the vegetables are roasting, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat.

Once hot add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds and fry for a minute until just turning brown.

Add a chopped red onion and fry until soft. Add 2 cloves of chopped garlic and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger. Fry for a further minute.

Add 1 teaspoon chilli powder (or less if you prefer), ½ teaspoon turmeric and 1 tablespoon tomato purée. Stir well and cook for one minute.

Add your tin of chopped tomatoes and stir well. Reduce the heat to low and leave to simmer until the vegetables are almost done.

Just before the vegetables are ready add 1 tablespoon garam masala and 100g frozen peas. Stir well. If the sauce is very thick you may wish to add a dash of water at this stage too.

Cook for 5 minutes until the peas are warmed through, then add the cooked roasted root vegetables. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve with rice and/or Indian flatbreads and your favourite pickles. *Chilli powder varies in heat a lot so add a little to start, taste and add more if needed.

This recipe was republished with permission from Mandy Mazliah. You can view the original recipe here.

