We’re now a few days into January, meaning those of you who filled up your fridge full of vegetables for your new year health kick may be panicking that they’re imminently going out of date. Don’t fear, however, as we have the perfect recipe to use up leftover vegetables, and reduce food waste. Let us introduce to you: this cupboard leftover hot pot.

This vegan recipe is perfect for those trying Veganuary 2024, and it’s also an ideal winter warmer for all this cold weather we’ve been having. It comes from Matt Pritchard, and is one of the vegan recipes in his new book Dirty Vegan Fast and Easy (available to buy now).

He decided to make this vegan hot pot to use up leftover vegetables he had in his kitchen. Carrots and celery are regularly wasted, so if you made a vegan bolognese recently and have some lying around, this recipe is for you.

If you struggle to eat enough vegetables, this recipe is a great way to help you get your five a day. It’s also pretty straight forward to make, and many of its ingredients will already be in your cupboard (such as onions, garlic, stock, salt, and pepper).

Here’s how to make it.

Vegan hot pot

My original plan was to prepare a vegan ‘beef’ and onion pie, but I had ingredients in my fridge that would make a better and more interesting option. As I despise wasting food, I always try to put leftovers to good use and prepare something creative. This recipe does just that: it’s quick to prepare and full of flavour. Make sure to finely chop all your vegetables to ensure even cooking. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 onions, thinly sliced

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tbsp tomato puree

400 g plant mince

700 ml vegetable stock

150 ml red or white wine

1 tbsp mushroom ketchup or vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp balsamic glaze

3 sprigs of sage, finely chopped

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp water

400 g small potatoes, scrubbed well and sliced

Salt and pepper Instructions Melt 2 tablespoons of vegan butter in a large casserole over medium heat. Add the onions, celery and carrot and sweat for 10 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and tomato purée and cook for another 2 minutes.

Stir in the plant mince, vegetable stock, wine, mushroom ketchup or vegan Worcestershire sauce and balsamic glaze. Add the thyme and sage.

In a small bowl, mix the cornflour and measured water. Add to the mixture and simmer for 5 minutes, until thickened.

Layer the potatoes over the filling. Brush with the remaining 2 tablespoons of vegan butter. Cover loosely with foil or a lid and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover, then bake for another 15 minutes, until the liquid has reduced and the potatoes are tender.

Serve and dig in!

This recipe was republished with permission from Dirty Vegan: Fast and Easy by Matt Pritchard. Published by Hamlyn.

More like this: