Whether you’ve recently gone vegan, or are a long-term plant-based eater looking for new recipe inspiration, there’s sure to be something for you among these high protein vegan breakfast ideas.

Protein-rich breakfasts are great because they provide the nutrients needed to support muscle health, maintain energy levels, and keep you feeling satisfied throughout the morning. Whether you’re looking to build muscle or simply want a hearty start to your day, these vegan options are both delicious and nutritious.

Incorporating high protein foods into your morning routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Many vegan options, like tofu scrambles, chia seed puddings, and bean-based dishes, are quick to prepare and packed with plant protein. These meals can be easily customized with your favorite ingredients, allowing you to create a breakfast that fits your taste and dietary needs. Starting your day with a balanced, protein-rich meal helps stabilize your blood sugar levels, reducing cravings later in the day.

Whether you’re a busy professional, a student, or simply someone who wants to fuel their morning right, having a variety of high protein vegan breakfast ideas at your disposal is key.

20 High protein breakfast ideas

The recipes below offer you plenty of high-protein vegan breakfasts to try. From breakfast burgers to chia seed puddings, you’ll find filling and nutritious meals that are completely vegan. Here are 20 to try.

Easy vegan breakfast burger

Romy London What better way to start the day than with a hearty and indulgent breakfast burger made with all the best bits?

Ready in 30 minutes, this vegan breakfast burger from Romy London is hearty and indulgent. This burger is packed with plant-based protein, making it a satisfying option for those busy mornings when you need something substantial. Made with toasted English muffins, your favorite vegan patties, bacon, and cheese, along with heaps of tasty extras, you will no doubt fall in love with this breakfast burger. Add the suggested hash browns, chili jam, vegan mayo, gherkins, and optional extras like guacamole for layers of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Mango chia pudding

Natlicious Food Chia pudding makes for a great breakfast or snack

If you’re craving something sweet and refreshing, this mango chia pudding by Natlicious Food will hit the spot. This pudding is rich in protein thanks to the chia seeds, which are also high in omega-3 fatty acids. The mango adds a burst of tropical flavor and natural sweetness, making this dish a delightful treat. It’s super easy to prepare the night before, so you can just grab it from the fridge in the morning. With its creamy texture and vibrant flavors, this chia pudding is a nutritious and delicious way to start your day.

Find the recipe here.

Classic vegan tofu scramble

Yecenia Currie This tofu breakfast scramble is packed with protein and super easy to make

Tofu breakfast scramble is a classic vegan alternative to scrambled eggs. Tofu, rich in plant-based protein, takes center stage in this dish. It’s seasoned with spices like turmeric and black salt to give it that eggy flavor you might miss.

You can toss in your favorite veggies, like spinach or bell peppers, for an extra nutritional boost. This scramble comes together quickly, making it a go-to option for a high-protein breakfast that’s easy to customize to your taste. This recipe comes from Yecenia Currie’s cookbook Sweet and Savoury Life.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean beans on toast

Natlicious Food If you’re bored of traditional beans on toast, give this Mediterranean recipe a go

Great for brunch or breakfast, this Mediterranean beans on toast dish makes for a savory and satisfying meal. It also comes from Natlicious Food, and is loaded with protein from the beans, which are paired with fresh herbs and spices to create a flavorful topping.

The toast provides a crunchy base, and together, they make a meal that’s both hearty and healthy. It’s an easy and quick way to get a good dose of protein first thing in the morning, and it’s perfect for those who love a savory breakfast with Mediterranean flair.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan eggs benedict casserole

Vegan Richa Thought going vegan meant missing out on egg? Think again…

Vegan Richa’s eggs benedict casserole is a plant-based take on a brunch classic. This casserole combines tofu, spinach, and bell pepper with a creamy, vegan hollandaise sauce. It’s all baked together for a warm, comforting dish that’s perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch. The texture is rich and satisfying, and it’s easy to serve to a crowd. If you’re looking for something indulgent but still packed with nutrients, this is a great choice.

Find the recipe here.

Harissa aubergine and tofu scramble breakfast burrito

Spice up your mornings with this high protein breakfast burrito made with harissa aubergines, tofu, and spinach

Spice up your morning with this aubergine and tofu breakfast burrito by Wicked Healthy. This burrito combines protein-rich tofu with spicy harissa and tender aubergine. Wrapped in a tortilla, it’s a portable, filling breakfast that’s perfect for on-the-go. The combination of flavors is bold and satisfying, making this burrito a great way to kickstart your day with plenty of protein.

Find the recipe here.

High protein vegan French toast

Rebel Recipes No eggs needed to make this classic brunch dish

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, this vegan French toast by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a must-try. This dish is made using silken tofu, plant-based milk, and your favorite bread, creating a rich and indulgent breakfast that’s surprisingly high in protein.

The bread soaks up the mixture beautifully, giving you that perfect crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside texture. Top it with fresh fruit or maple syrup, and you’ve got a breakfast that’s both comforting and energizing.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan smoked haddock kedgeree

Edible Ethics This kedgeree recipe is completely free from animal products

This vegan smoked haddock kedgeree is a unique and flavorful dish that brings a lot of protein to your breakfast table. It comes from Edible Ethics, and is made with smoked tofu, swede, and rice. This kedgeree is infused with spices like turmeric and cumin. What’s more, the smoky flavor of the swede mixed with the savory tofu mimics the traditional haddock but in a vegan-friendly way.

The addition of the vegan kedgeree with brown basmati rice, bulgur wheat, and porcini stock adds layers to the meal’s flavor. This dish is hearty and filling, making it a great option if you’re looking for something different that still packs a protein punch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheese and mushroom omelette

Lizzie Mayson You don’t need to break any eggs to make an omelette

BOSH! has created this stunning vegan cheese and mushroom omelette, which makes for a perfect eggless breakfast. You make this dish with simple ingredients like silken tofu, plant-based cheese and butter, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and a number of seasonings and thickeners.

The mushrooms add a nice earthy taste, while the vegan cheese gives it a creamy texture. It’s easy to whip up and makes for a satisfying start to your day. Plus, it’s completely customizable — add your favorite veggies or herbs to make it your own.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bacon and chicken toastie

Enjoy your protein at breakfast in an indulgent toastie made with completely vegan ingredients

From No Meat Disco comes a comforting classic in a vegan format: the vegan bacon and chicken toastie. This sandwich features vegan bacon and chicken alternatives, both of which are high in protein. It’s crispy, savory, and perfect for a breakfast that feels indulgent but is still plant-based. This toastie is quick to make, making it an easy option for busy mornings when you want something filling.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chocolate protein pancakes

Even sweet vegan breakfasts can include protein

Start your day with a treat by making these vegan chocolate protein pancakes by Grounded. These pancakes are made with plant-based protein powder, giving them a high protein boost. The chocolate flavor makes them taste indulgent, but they’re packed with nutrients thanks to the chia seeds. These pancakes are great for when you want a sweet, protein-rich breakfast that feels like a dessert but is healthy enough to start your day right.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute vegan scrambled tofu

Rebel Recipes Scrambled tofu is a great alternative for scrambled egg, and it couldn’t be easier to make

Another recipe from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is the 10-minute vegan scrambled tofu. This breakfast is incredibly versatile. What’s more, it allows you to add your favorite vegetables or spices. The serving suggestions for this recipe give you ideas on what to add to your tofu scramble base.

Use avocado, baked beans, hash browns, steamed veggies, or put it in a wrap. It’s perfect for those mornings when you need something quick, easy, and satisfying. Plus, you can prepare it in just a few minutes, making it ideal for busy mornings.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky tofu breakfast sandwich

This saucy and smoky breakfast sandwich is hearty and filling, but it’s also packed with plant protein

If you want a mega breakfast, try this smoky tofu breakfast sandwich by Wicked Healthy. The recipe contains thick, well-seasoned slabs of tofu, as well as a chickpea ‘egg’ salad, and crispy hash browns. So, how should you make it? Firstly, the tofu is marinated in smoky flavors and grilled to perfection. Then, you layer it with fresh veggies and a tasty sauce, all between two slices of bread. This sandwich is easy to assemble and makes for a filling, satisfying start to your day.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan quiche

This easy quiche let’s you customize your filling, giving you the tools to make a completely plant-based breakfast

Zacchary Bird‘s easy vegan quiche is no fuss and a perfect way to use up leftover veggies in the fridge. While this breakfast does take an hour to make, it’s excellent for weekends and makes six servings, which is great for groups. What’s more, the base is very straightforward. All you need is chickpea flour, nutritional yeast, two sheets of dairy-free short-crust pastry, and then your choice of fillings. After assembling your quiche, bake it in the oven for about 30 to 40 minutes and serve.

Find the recipe here.

Ultimate fried vegan egg

Add these vegan fried eggs to your next big vegan breakfast

If you’ve been looking for the ultimate fried vegan egg recipe, this one from Jonathan William Beaton will be right up your alley. It takes 30 minutes to prep but only five minutes to cook. You’ll need quite the list of ingredients from aquafaba, chickpeas, tapioca starch, soy cream, and seasonings like mustard, kala namak, and shiro miso. However, don’t be deterred by the long list of ingredients. You likely have most of them in your pantry already. Give these vegan eggs a try on the weekend, and make a good old vegan fry-up.

Find the recipe here.

Veggie loaded brunch bowl

This bowl has healthy and protein-rich ingredients perfect for a nutritious brunch

Happy Skin Kitchen’s veggie loaded brunch bowl is a colorful, nutrient-dense breakfast option. Packed with a variety of vegetables and plant-based protein sources, this bowl is both filling and energizing. Key ingredients include firm tofu, cherry tomatoes, chestnut mushrooms, avo, sweet potato, and spinach. Also, it’s easy to customize with your favorite veggies, grains, and toppings. This brunch bowl is a great way to start your day with a healthy, satisfying breakfast.

Find the recipe here.

Black bean breakfast hash

This black bean breakfast hash is gluten-free, nut-free, and packed with plant protein

For a hearty, savory breakfast dish, try this black bean breakfast hash by Plantifully Based. This dish combines protein-packed black beans with potatoes, spices, and vegetables. It’s filling, flavorful, and perfect for a weekend breakfast. The black beans provide a great source of plant-based protein, while the potatoes add a comforting, satisfying texture. This hash is easy to make and can be enjoyed on its own or with a side of toast.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan breakfast burrito

Rachel Ama This chickpea breakfast burrito takes only 15 minutes to make

Filled with chickpeas, spinach, peppers, onion, guacamole, and salsa, the vegan breakfast burrito by Rachel Ama is sure to be a smash hit at home. Aside from being tasty, this burrito only takes 15 minutes to make. Also, you’re guaranteed to get a plant protein kick from this breakfast. Take it on the go, or simply make it for enjoying at home.

Find the recipe here.

Nectarine chia pudding

Natlicious Food This vegan chia seed pudding made with nectarines is perfect for quick breakfasts

Natlicious Food’s nectarine chia pudding is a light, refreshing breakfast that’s packed with protein. The chia seeds are the star of this dish, providing a good amount of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. The nectarines add a sweet, juicy flavor that complements the creamy pudding. It’s easy to prepare the night before, so you can enjoy a quick, healthy breakfast in the morning. This pudding is perfect for a hot day when you want something cool and satisfying.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom benedict with vegan hollandaise sauce

Delightful Vegans Not in the mood for an egg alternative? Mushrooms are a good plant-based replacement if you want something meaty

Finally, the last recipe on this list comes from Delightful Vegans, it’s a decadent mushroom benedict with vegan hollandaise sauce. The mushrooms provide a meaty texture, while the vegan hollandaise sauce adds a creamy, tangy flavor. It’s a dish that feels indulgent but is completely plant-based and nutritious. This benedict is ideal for when you have a bit more time in the morning and want to treat yourself to something special.

Find the recipe here.

