For many people, the idea of giving up eggs when embarking on a plant-based diet can seem daunting. Eggs are an integral component of breakfasts all over the world, but did you know they’re easy to veganize?

A few years ago, the very idea of vegan eggs would have seemed impossible – but there are now a wide range of innovative recipes that use a variety of ingredients to create egg-free dishes that replicate their taste and texture. The below vegan eggs benedict casserole recipe uses tofu.

Tofu as an egg replacement

Tofu is commonly used as a substitute for eggs in vegan cooking due to its versatility and nutritional profile. To mimic the texture and flavor of scrambled eggs, for example, tofu is typically crumbled and then cooked with turmeric (for color), nutritional yeast (for a subtle, cheesy flavor), and other seasonings like black salt, which adds an egg-like sulfuric taste.

The high protein content in tofu makes it an excellent plant-based alternative. Tofu is also a good source of iron, calcium, and magnesium, while being low in calories and free of cholesterol. Its ability to absorb flavors and adapt to various culinary styles contributes to its popularity in plant-based diets.

The below recipe, which comes from plant-based recipe developer Richa Hingle (the brains behind Vegan Richa), shows you how to use tofu to make a vegan eggs benedict casserole.

What is an eggs benedict casserole?

An eggs benedict casserole is a deconstructed version of the classic eggs benedict, reimagined as a baked casserole dish. It typically layers ingredients commonly found in traditional eggs benedict, and it’s usually heavy on animal products.

This recipe is completely plant-based, however, and will work for any meal of the day you fancy. Here’s how to make it.

Vegan eggs benedict casserole

This Vegan Egg Breakfast Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness and baked in one pan along with an easy vegan "egg" sauce made from tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole. No ratings yet Duration 53 mins Cook Time 38 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 slices sandwich bread, toasted

1 tsp oil

2 green onions chopped, white and green separated , green used for garnish

1 cup thinly sliced or chopped mushrooms

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/8 tsp salt For the egg mix 7 oz soft or firm tofu

1 tsp flour

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 tsp indian sulfur salt/Kala namak

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/8 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp ground mustard

1/2 cup water More additions 1/2 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup chopped red bell peppers For the vegan hollandaise 1 tbsp vegan butter

2 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 cup water

1/2 tsp Kala namak (Indian sulphur salt) divided Instructions Toast the slices, and chop if you haven't already, and set aside.

In 8×7 inch or similar size baking dish, add oil, and spread and add mushrooms, onions, thyme, and salt, and toss well. (Add in a few drops of liquid smoke or mix in some vegan bacon here if you wish ). then put it in the oven at 350 degrees F for 6-8 minutes.

Meanwhile, make your egg mix by blending all the ingredients from tofu up to water until smooth.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, then add in the bread, spinach, and peppers, and drizzle the egg sauce all over ,and lightly toss to coat. Even out with a spatula, and bake again for 25-30 minutes, or until the mixture is set in the middle.

Remove the dish from the oven, garnish with the reserved green onions, and serve after 5 minutes.

Make the hollandaise : mix all the ingredients and 1/4 tsp kala namak in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk well to mix the flour. Cook until the mixture thickens evenly then take off heat. Add the remaining kala namak after 5 mins and mix in. Use sauce generously over the casserole Glutenfree: use rice flour or cornstarch instead of flour to thicken. And use Glutenfree bread

Take this into a Mexican direction by adding green chiles or pickled jaleños and drained sweetcorn. Season the egg mix with some cumin and oregano and serve with cilantro and drizzle with hot sauce.

Want the casserole cheesy? Add some vegan cheese shreds to it!

This recipe was republished with permission from Vegan Richa. You can view the original recipe here.

More like this: