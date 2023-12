A few years ago, the idea of a vegan scrambled egg would have seemed a distant dream – but scrambled tofu is becoming more and more mainstream. If you follow a plant-based diet but still get cravings for your old favorite breakfast dishes, here’s how to make vegan scrambled tofu.

What is scrambled tofu?

Scrambled tofu is a plant-based alternative to traditional scrambled eggs. The food has rapidly grown in popularity over the last few years. Made primarily from tofu, this dish mimics the texture and color of scrambled eggs but without any animal products.

The tofu is typically crumbled and then cooked in a skillet with spices such as turmeric (for color and slight earthiness), nutritional yeast (for a cheesy flavor), and other seasonings like garlic, salt, and pepper.

This dish is not only popular for its similarity to scrambled eggs in terms of texture and taste, but it’s also highly nutritious. Tofu is a great source of protein, calcium, and iron. The popularity of scrambled tofu is also attributable to the growing interest in plant-based diets, as more people seek sustainable and cruelty-free food options. Its simplicity, versatility in recipes, and health benefits make scrambled tofu a staple in many people’s diets.

The below recipe, which comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club, adds a new touch to a typical scrambled tofu recipe with the additions of tahini and soy sauce. These add a bit of extra creaminess and saltiness to the dish. This recipe features around 17.4g of plant-based protein, making it an ideal post-workout breakfast.

Here’s how to make it:

Vegan scrambled tofu recipe

This dish is an absolute must-have in your weekly assortment of recipes! It only takes 10 minutes to make, it’s high in protein, really delicious and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Duration 10 mins Cook Time 5 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 1 person Ingredients 1 cloves garlic, finely chopped

175 g/6oz firm tofu, drained and patted dry or use firm or regular silken tofu, gently broken up into bite-sized pieces

1 tsp tahini

1 tbsp soy sauce (use tamari if gluten-free)

1 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes

½ tsp turmeric

Splash of unsweetened plant milk (optional)

Pinch of salt and pepper (optional) Instructions Gently fry the garlic in a little oil in a small saucepan or frying pan on a medium heat for about 30 seconds until lightly golden. Don’t let it burn.

Add the all other ingredients to the pan and mix together. Try not to break the tofu up too much but make sure it’s well stirred.

Heat to warm through for approximately 3-5 minutes and serve immediately. Serving suggestions: avocado, baked beans, barbecue sauce, breakfast muffins, cooked tomatoes, fresh herbs, fried potatoes, grilled asparagus, grilled or fried mushrooms, hash browns, pancakes, roasted or steamed vegetables, salad, toast, vegan bacon, vegan sausages, vegan shakshuka, wraps

This recipe was republished with permission from from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

Viva! This recipe comes from Viva’s vegan cookbook

