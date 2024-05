Looking for a simple breakfast that you can meal prep? This nectarine chia pudding by Natlicious Food is a yummy and nutritious breakfast option that mixes the natural sweetness of nectarines with the health benefits of chia seeds.

This recipe is super easy to make. Simply blend fresh nectarines with plant-based milk and a hint of maple syrup, then mix the blend with chia seeds. Furthermore, the chia seeds absorb the liquid, creating a creamy, pudding-like consistency. This dish is not only refreshing and satisfying but also easy to prepare and perfect for a wholesome start to your day or a healthy treat.

Thanks to its healthy ingredients, this nectarine chia pudding is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Nectarines are packed with vitamins A and C, providing antioxidant benefits and supporting immune health.

Benefits of chia seeds

Chia seeds offer a significant nutritional boost, offering omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber. Their versatility and health benefits have made them increasingly popular in many recipes. They can be added to smoothies, baked goods, and puddings or used as an egg substitute in vegan recipes.

Additionally, the seeds are able to absorb liquid and form a gel-like consistency. This makes them ideal for creating healthy, creamy dishes without the need for dairy or other thickeners. They also have a neutral flavor, which makes chia seeds a valuable and easy-to-incorporate ingredient in many recipes.

Nectarine chia pudding

This simple nectarine chia pudding is the perfect breakfast you can make the night before. Simple, quick, and easy just make your chia pudding, chop up your fruit, add your plant-based yogurt, and top with nuts and seeds for a wholesome treat. No ratings yet Servings 2 people Ingredients 3 nectarines

240 ml oat milk

4 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

2 tbsp maple syrup Serve with Plant-based yogurt

Nectarine cubes

Nuts and seeds of choice

Vegan granola of choice Instructions Peel the nectarines and cut them in cubes.

Place the fruits in a food processor along with the milk and blend (keep some cubes aside to decorate).

Add the nectarine milk in a bowl, along with the rest of the ingredients and whisk well.

Cover and place in the fridge to set overnight or for at least 3 hours.

When you are ready to serve, whisk, add in a jar/bowl a couple of tablespoons of the yogurt, then add half of the chia mixture and top it up with some fruits and nuts. *This recipe used walnuts, pumpkin seeds and cocoa nibs as toppings. *Chia pudding makes a perfect breakfast to meal prep as it lasts up to 4-5 days in the fridge.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

