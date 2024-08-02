Try This Easy Vegan Breakfast Burger

Want to indulge at breakfast while getting your protein in? There’s nothing quite like a breakfast burger to curb those early-morning cravings. Try this vegan breakfast burger by Romy London for the ultimate treat. This dish is packed with different flavors and textures. From crispy hashbrowns to smoky vegan bacon and the zesty and spicy kick of chili jam, there’s nothing quite like this recipe.

This plant-based breakfast burger is easy to whip up in 30 minutes and has no complicated steps. Simply combine your ingredients and enjoy this hearty mix of plant-based ingredients in a comforting format. Moreover, you can make this burger your own by choosing your favorite brand of vegan burger patties and bacon. All you need to do to make this recipe come to life is to wrap up your key ingredients.

Take your plant-based cheese, vegan meats, guacamole, hashbrowns, chili jam, lettuce, and pickles and put it all in a pillowy and golden English muffin to enjoy. Also, don’t forget to add your sauce. This recipe uses vegan mayo as a creamy base and then adds Sriracha and smoked paprika powder for a smoky twist.

Vegan breakfast burger

Brighten breakfasts with this vegan breakfast burger. Made with crisp English muffins, vegan patties and bacon, and melted vegan cheese, it's a symphony of comforting flavors with a protein kick. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tsp oil canola or sunflower

2 vegan burger patties

4 small slices vegan bacon

2 slices vegan cheese cheddar-style

2 English muffins sliced and freshly toasted

2 tbsp chili jam

1 handful fresh lettuce leaves

2 gherkins thinly sliced

2 tbsp vegan guacamole optional

2 hashbrowns baked or air-fried For the burger sauce 2 tbsp vegan mayonnaise

1 tbsp sriracha or hot sauce

¼ tsp smoked paprika powder

1 dash water Instructions In a large skillet, heat the oil and fry your burgers and vegan bacon until golden on both sides. In the meantime, slice and toast your English muffins.

To melt the vegan cheese perfectly on to your vegan burgers, place the cheese on top of the burger inside the skillet, put a dash of water into the skillet next to the burger patties and then cover the skillet with a lid. Remove from the heat and take off the lid after 20 seconds and your cheese will be perfectly melted.

To assemble your breakfast burgers, spread half of the chili jam onto the bottom half of the muffin. Then top with lettuce, burger, vegan cheese, gherkins, vegan bacon, guacamole, and hashbrown.

Finally, combine all ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl and drizzle over the top. Then place the top half of your muffin on top and you’re ready to dig in.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

