Have you ever seen something so magnificent?! Featuring THIS Isn't Chicken and THIS Isn't Bacon! This is what dreams are made of.

Duration 11 mins Cook Time 10 mins Prep Time 1 min Servings 1 serving

Ingredients Marinade 1 pack THIS Isn't Chicken

1 pack THIS Isn't Bacon

Vegan cheese

sourdough bread

vegan butter

Instructions Isn’t Chicken and THIS Isn’t bacon for 4 mins in oil Fry THISIsn’t Chicken and THISIsn’t bacon for 4 mins in oil

Toast and butter your sourdough, melt cheese on the toast under the grill

Load up the sandwich with the bacon and chicken

Add your favourite sauce and ENJOY