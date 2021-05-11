Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Have you ever seen something so magnificent?! Featuring THIS Isn't Chicken and THIS Isn't Bacon! This is what dreams are made of.
Duration11 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Prep Time1 min
Servings1 serving

Ingredients

Marinade
  • 1 pack THIS Isn't Chicken
  • 1 pack THIS Isn't Bacon
  • Vegan cheese
  • sourdough bread
  • vegan butter

Instructions

  • Fry THIS Isn’t Chicken and THIS Isn’t bacon for 4 mins in oil
  • Toast and butter your sourdough, melt cheese on the toast under the grill
  • Load up the sandwich with the bacon and chicken
  • Add your favourite sauce and ENJOY
This recipe is sponsored by THIS.

You can get THIS Isn’t Chicken and THIS Isn’t Bacon here and in UK supermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Recipe from No Meat Disco.

No Meat Disco for THIS™

Sam AKA No Meat Disco is a Photographer, Food Stylist and Plant Based Recipe Developer based in the UK. THIS™ are a plant-based meat company from the UK.