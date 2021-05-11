Reading Time: < 1 minute
Have you ever seen something so magnificent?! Featuring THIS Isn't Chicken and THIS Isn't Bacon! This is what dreams are made of.
Ingredients
Marinade
- 1 pack THIS Isn't Chicken
- 1 pack THIS Isn't Bacon
- Vegan cheese
- sourdough bread
- vegan butter
Instructions
-
Fry THIS
Isn’t Chicken and THIS Isn’t bacon for 4 mins in oil
-
Toast and butter your sourdough, melt cheese on the toast under the grill
-
Load up the sandwich with the bacon and chicken
-
Add your favourite sauce and ENJOY
This recipe is sponsored by THIS
.
You can get THIS
Isn’t Chicken and THIS Isn’t Bacon here and in UK supermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.
You can get THIS
Recipe from No Meat Disco.