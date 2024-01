When it comes to classic brunch dishes, this vegan French toast recipe should be at the top of your list. It is quick to make and you can easily scale up the ingredients for bigger crowds. You will also be pleasantly surprised by the hidden protein content of this dish, thanks to the use of silken tofu.

Classic French toast is thought to have originated from the French dish of pain perdu, meaning lost bread. This refers to the stale bread that would otherwise be thrown away. This dish also has ties to the UK, where it is more commonly referred to as eggy bread.

However, the classic versions of this dish rely heavily on both eggs and dairy. So continue reading to find out how you can make vegan French toast that is just as good as you remember!

Is French toast vegan-friendly?

Classic French toast is traditionally made using a whisked-up base of eggs and cow’s milk. The egg helps to bind together the dairy and sugar to create a thick batter that solidifies around the bread as it cooks. Therefore, French toast isn’t inherently vegan.

However, it is easy to veganize French toast. You simply need to substitute the eggs and dairy with vegan alternatives. Here are some suggestions for making vegan French toast:

Replace the eggs: To make vegan French toast you will need to use a plant-based ingredient that will bind together the other ingredients, just like an egg does. You can use silken tofu (like in this recipe), a flaxseed egg, or even a premade vegan egg replacement from the store

Replace the dairy: Replacing the dairy in French toast is easy, just use a protein-rich plant-based milk, like oat or soya, in place of cow’s milk

What is the trick to making good French toast?

The last thing you want when making a delicious plant-based brunch for you and your family is soggy limp French toast. Whilst this vegan French toast recipe is really quick to make from scratch, there are a few tips to pulling it off.

First of all, you will want to use a medium-thick slice of bread. Too thin and the bread will go too crispy, too thick and it won’t cook through. It also helps if your bread is slightly stale, this will ensure that your bread doesn’t go soggy during the soaking and cooking process.

Secondly, when cooking your vegan French toast, make sure to keep your frying pan on a medium heat. You don’t want to sear the outside of the bread, instead, you want it to caramelize for at least 2 to 3 minutes on each side. The result will be fluffy spongey French toast with a crispy outer.

What can you serve with vegan French toast?

This vegan French toast recipe is a great base for both savory and sweet toppings. If you like to keep things sweet then we recommend serving it with maple syrup and a selection of berries. You may also enjoy it with slices of caramelized banana or apple.

For savory toppings, you may want to consider a meat alternative like vegan bacon or sausages. Or you can dollop a serving of scrambled tofu on top. A much simpler topping that is popular for topping eggy bread in the UK is tomato ketchup.

More vegan breakfast recipes

The next time you find yourself craving eggs for breakfast, try making one of these delicious egg-free recipes instead. Each recipe shows you how to replicate your favorite egg dishes using completely plant-based ingredients!

Vegan French toast recipe

Every non-vegan who has ever tried this vegan eggy bread has been blown away by how authentic it tastes! The great thing about this recipe is that it can be turned into a sweet or savory dish (the batter is the same for both) so enjoy getting creative! No ratings yet Duration 20 mins Cook Time 15 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 175 g (6 oz) silken tofu (ideally firm silken tofu)

120 ml (½ cup) unsweetened plant milk

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

¾ tsp salt use Kala Namak/black salt to create ‘eggy’ taste

Pinch of black pepper

4-6 slices of bread medium thick Instructions Using a high-speed blender, blend all the ingredients together, apart from the bread, until very smooth.

Heat a non-stick frying pan until hot then add a little oil, covering the bottom of the pan.

Depending on the size of your frying pan, coat 1-2 slices of bread in the mixture and place in the pan.

Cook for several minutes on each side until quite crispy and golden brown – make sure the bread isn’t soggy.

Repeat the process until the mixture is used up. Serve hot. Savory serving suggestions: avocado, cherry tomatoes, full vegan breakfast, maple syrup, vegan bacon, vegan cheese, vegan ham, vegan sausages, wilted spinach Sweet serving suggestions: chopped banana, chopped nuts, coconut flakes, fresh berries, ground cinnamon, maple syrup, nut butter, plain vegan yoghurt, vegan chocolate spread

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

More like this: