Are you looking to up your protein and have a tasty vegan breakfast? Well, this “best you’ve ever had” tofu breakfast scramble from Yecenia Currie will be right up your alley. While not attempting to replicate scrambled eggs, this tofu recipe is sure to be a delightful option to add to your breakfast roster.

You may know that tofu is a classic plant-based protein source widely used by vegans and plant-based enthusiasts alike. Moreover, tofu is a very versatile ingredient that makes for a great breakfast staple. This dish features diced bell pepper and onion for added texture and flavor.

This tofu scramble is easily paired with all of your favorite vegan breakfast staples like greens, sliced avocado, vegan bacon, or even sweet potato. It’s also very a very simply and nutritious meal that you can make from scratch. All you need is firm tofu to crumble up, and everything else may also be in your cupboard.

The Himalayan black salt or “kala namak” might be new to you. This salt has a unique “egg-like” flavor profile due to its sulfur compounds. You should be able to find it online or in an Indian grocery store near you.

The ‘best you’ve ever had’ tofu breakfast scramble

This breakfast tofu scramble recipe is easy to make and spiced beautifully. This hearty and delightful dish is made with extra firm tofu, Himalayan black salt, turmeric, garlic, and peppers and onions for a flavorful and well-textured meal. Pair with more veggies, good fats like avocado, put it in a breakfast wrap, or just have it on toast. The options are endless with something this versatile. No ratings yet Servings 4 people Ingredients For the tofu 1½ tbsp unrefined virgin coconut oil

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp garlic powder

A few turns of fresh cracked black pepper

14 ounce package extra firm tofu

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp sea salt, or to tast

½ tsp Himalayan black salt For the peppers and onions 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 scallions chopped

1 cup red bell pepper diced

¼ tsp sea salt Instructions Drain tofu, pat dry with a clean towel, then set aside. For the tofu Add the coconut and olive oils to a skillet over med-low heat, then stir in the turmeric, coriander, garlic powder, and black pepper.

Break tofu apart into crumbles while adding to the skillet.

Use a spatula to continue breaking down the tofu until you get an even “scrambled egg-like” texture, then add the thyme leaves, 1⁄2 tsp salt, and black salt.

Continue cooking for another 7-8 minutes over medium to med-low heat, stirring throughout. For the peppers and onions In a separate skillet, warm the olive oil, then add the onions, bell peppers, and 1⁄4 tsp salt.

Sauté about 2-3 minutes over medium heat, stirring frequently throughout until the peppers soften.

5. Add the peppers and onions to the tofu and stir to evenly combine.

This recipe was republished from Yecenia Currie’s cookbook Sweet and Savoury Life, and you can find the link to her website here.

