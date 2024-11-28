Vegan Mushroom And Guinness Pie

This mushroom and Guinness pie is a comforting, plant-based take on a classic Irish pub dish. Traditionally made with beef, this vegan version swaps in chestnut mushrooms for a rich, meaty texture. The dark, malty flavor of Guinness complements the mushrooms, creating a hearty filling. Encased in flaky, golden puff pastry, this pie is perfect for chilly autumn or winter nights.

To make the pie, roast the mushrooms until golden, enhancing their natural umami flavor. Meanwhile, cook onions and garlic with fresh rosemary, thyme, and brown sugar for a sweet, aromatic base. Add Guinness to the mixture, letting it reduce to concentrate the flavors, then stir in mustard, soy sauce, and flour for a creamy consistency. Spoon the filling into a puff pastry-lined dish, cover with another pastry layer, and bake until golden.

This recipe, from Kim-Julie Hansen’s cookbook Best of Vegan, is a collaboration with BOSH. Serve this hearty pie hot, with your favorite vegetables or on its own.

Mushroom and Guinness pie

Try your hand at this vegan take on the classic Irish pie which uses mushroom and Guinness rather than beef. Serve it to friends with veggies or mashed potatoes and enjoy. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 x 500 g (18-ounce )block dairy-free puff pastry or 2x 250g 9-ounce puff pastry rounds (see Note)

700 g (1 ½ pounds) cremini or chestnut mushrooms

3 tablespoons olive oil

Sea salt and ground black pepper to taste

4 yellow or white onions thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves finely chopped

3 sprigs fresh rosemary plus extra to garnish

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

300 ml (1 ¼ cups) Guinness or other stout or brown ale

2 tablespoons plus 1 ½ teaspoons plain flour plus extra for dusting

1 to 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard to taste

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons vegan butter or margarine Instructions Line a 23cm (9-inch) round pie dish with one half of the puff pastry (roll it out first if using a pastry block).

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (350°F/Gas 4) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Quarter the mushrooms and spread them over the lined baking tray. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil, season lightly with salt and pepper and roast for 15 minutes. When the mushrooms are golden and slightly shrivelled, remove and set aside, reserving any juices.

Meanwhile, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large frying pan. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

Remove the leaves from the rosemary and thyme by running your thumb and forefinger from the top to the base of the stalks (the leaves should easily come away). Finely chop the leaves, discarding the stalks. Add to the pan along with the sugar and cook for 10 more minutes, until the onions are golden.

Pour the Guinness into the pan, bring to a simmer, and cook for 10 more minutes to reduce the liquid. Reduce the heat to low and add the mushrooms and any juices from the tray. Add the flour, mustard and soy sauce and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring regularly. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, mustard or soy sauce if you like.

Let cool slightly, then spoon the mushroom mixture into the pie dish lined with puff pastry.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour and roll out the remaining pastry until it is large enough to cover the top of the pie dish. Brush the rim of the dish with water and

lay the pastry over the top. Cut off the excess pastry and crimp the edge either by pinching it between your finger and thumb all the way around, or by pressing it against the dish with the back of a fork.

Melt the vegan butter in the microwave and use a pastry brush to brush it all over the pastry. Use a small sharp knife to cut a little cross in the centre so that steam can escape. Top the crust with a few rosemary sprigs to make it look fancy. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown. Serve hot. If using puff pastry rounds (usually about 250g/9oz each), you do not need to roll them out.

Best of Vegan: 100 recipes from around the world that celebrate comfort, culture and community by Kim-Julie Hansen (Pavilion Books). Image credit: Kim-Julie Hansen

