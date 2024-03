Are you interested in finding tasty and healthy recipes that are also easy to make? If so, this simplified vegan lasagna recipe might be just what you need. It contains three different plant-based protein sources, making it a great option for people who want to increase their protein intake.

To add more protein to your diet, try incorporating high-protein ingredients like textured vegetable protein, silken tofu, and nutritional yeast into classic comfort foods like lasagna. This vegan lasagna recipe is easy to make and contains 52g of protein per serving, making it a filling and satisfying meal.

Created by Sarah Cobacho at Plantbaes, this vegan lasagna is perfect for those who want protein-rich meals to build muscle or simply to have a balanced diet. It’s a great meal prep option for people who don’t have enough time to cook during the week. Simply make it once and divide the servings for lunch throughout the week. You can also freeze it for later use.

Variations and Tips

Spice it up: Add some chili flakes for heat.

Add some chili flakes for heat. Gluten-free: Use gluten-free lasagna sheets.

Use gluten-free lasagna sheets. Extra veggies: Feel free to add more of your favorite vegetables to the bolognese mixture.

FAQ

Is this recipe gluten-free? No, but it can be if you use gluten-free lasagna sheets.

No, but it can be if you use gluten-free lasagna sheets. Can I freeze this dish? Yes, it freezes well for up to a month.

This easy to make vegan lasagna combines plenty of plant protein with creamy, flavorful layers of pasta, bolognese, basil cream., and liquid mozzarella. No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 20 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 6 dry lasagna sheets Bolognese 200 g textured vegetable protein or soy mince

1 tsp olive oil

2 onions diced

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 cups diced mushrooms

2 carrots diced

1 red bell pepper diced

5 garlic cloves

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1.2 kg diced tomatoes (3 cans) Basil Cream 300 grams silken tofu

½ cup soy milk

½ cup nutritional yeast

1 cuo fresh basil

1 cup spinach Liquid Mozzarella 1.5 tbsp tapioca flour

¼ cup soy milk

1 tbsp olive oil

1 dash salt Instructions Start by preheating your oven to 200°C.

Then, soak your textured vegetable protein in boiling water and flavor it with a vegetable stock or vegan “beef” stock as it hydrates.

Then add the mushrooms, carrots, pepper, garlic, oregano, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper, and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly.

Stir in the hydrated textured vegetable protein and diced tomatoes and cover. Cook for 20 minutes on simmer.

While your bolognese is cooking, blend the basil cream ingredients in your blender until smooth.

Follow that by cleaning the blender, adding the liquid mozzarella ingredients, and blending until smooth.

Once that’s all prepared and cooked, build the lasagna in one large dish, starting with a layer of bolognese, then a layer of pasta sheets, then more bolognese, then the basil cream, and pasta again. Repeat this until you reach the top of your dish.

Finish with a thin layer of bolognese topped with liquid mozzarella.

Cook in the oven according to the pasta instructions.

Allow 5 minutes to rest and serve. Textured vegetable protein — This recipe uses dehydrated soy mince. It’s affordable and a great source of plant-based protein. You can opt for whatever textured plant-based protein you have on hand.

Silken tofu — Adds creaminess and protein to the basil cream. Nutritional yeast — Adds a cheesy flavor without the dairy. Nutritional yeast is deactivated, meaning it doesn’t make food rise like traditional yeast. It does have a surprising amount of protein, with most brands offering 2 to 4g per tablespoon. It’s also rich in B vitamins and is enjoyed for its umami cheesy taste and health benefits. It’s a great add-on to many savory meals. Balsamic vinegar — Adds a touch of sweetness and acidity to balance the flavors.

This recipe was republished with permission from Sarah Cobacho at Plantbaes. You can view the original recipe here.

