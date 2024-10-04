How To Make This Tasty Char Siu Tofu

Jeeca Uy’s char siu tofu is a sweet and savory dish inspired by the traditional Chinese barbecued pork called “char siu.” You can find the recipe in her new cookbook, Vegan Asian. Instead of meat, this plant-based version uses extra-firm tofu to soak up a rich, flavorful sauce. The tofu is pan-fried until golden and then simmered in a blend of hoisin sauce, soy sauce, dark brown sugar, and Shaoxing wine, giving it a perfect balance of sweetness, umami, and spice.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein

The sauce is a knockout — it’s savory with just the right amount of sweetness and a hint of heat from sriracha. Chinese five-spice powder and fresh ginger add depth and warmth to the flavor. The caramelized sauce clings to the tofu slices, which become tender and packed with flavor as they simmer. Top with toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions for added texture and taste.

Serve the char siu tofu over steamed rice, with freshly cooked noodles, or even tucked into soft steamed buns to make some gua baos. It’s a versatile dish and easy to customize.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinners That Prioritize Whole Foods

Char siu tofu

Inspired by the classic Chinese barbecue dish, this recipe uses tofu slices cooked in a rich, sweet, and savory sauce. Serve it with rice, noodles, or in steamed buns for a delicious, flavorful vegan twist on char siu. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the tofu 1 lb (450 g) extra-firm tofu

3 tbsp (45 ml) neutral oil For the sauce 2 tbsp (30 ml) hoisin sauce

5 to 6 tbsp (70 to 85 g) dark brown sugar or to taste

1 tbsp (15 ml) soy sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp grated fresh ginger

2 tbsp (30 ml) Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

1/2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

2 tsp (10 ml) sriracha (adjust according to desired heat) To serve Toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Chopped scallions (optional)

Blanched vegetables steamed rice and/or buns Instructions Prepare the tofu: Press the tofu for at least 10 minutes to drain any excess liquid (see page 11 for more details). Turn the block of tofu on its side and slice it through the middle to make 1-inch (2.5-cm)- thick slabs. You will have 2 to 3 slabs depending on the size and thickness of your tofu.

Prepare the sauce: In a small bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients. Set aside.

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil. Once hot, add the tofu slabs. Pan-fry the tofu until lightly browned on each side, about 4 minutes per side. Remove the tofu from the pan and then let it cool for 5 minutes before slicing each slab into 1-inch (2.5-cm)-thick strips.

In the same pan, over medium heat, add the sauce and stir well until the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the sauce to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to medium. Stir the sauce to prevent the sugar from sticking to the pan and burning. Taste the sauce and feel free to add more sugar, if desired.

Afterward, add the sliced tofu to the pan, then scoop the sauce to pour over the top of the tofu pieces. Continue to cook and baste the tofu until it has absorbed some of the sauce, 7 to 8 minutes. Increase the heat to high; once the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes, turn off the heat.

Garnish your tofu with sesame seeds and scallions, if desired. Enjoy your Char Siu Tofu as is, with blanched veggies, with rice or as filling for buns to make gua baos.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Asian by Jeeca Uy. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Jeeca Uy.

Read more: 20 Vegan Recipes High In ‘Complete’ Proteins