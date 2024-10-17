X
This Cheesy Butternut Squash And Potato Bake Is 100% Vegan

For a cheesy, gooey, and all round comforting dish, try this butternut squash bake

a picture of a vegan cheesy butternut squash and potato bake made with nutritional yeast and vegan bechamel sauce What's better than a luxurious potato bake made with seasonal squash? - Media Credit: Erin Scott
A cheesy butternut squash and potato bake makes for the best fall dinner. This vegan recipe from Joe Yonan comes from his cookbook Mastering the Art of Plant Based Cooking and features layers of thinly sliced butternut squash and Yukon Gold potatoes.

The dish is brought together with a rich, savory dairy-free béchamel sauce made from plant-based milk, miso, and nutritional yeast, which adds a cheesy, umami depth. With a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and fresh thyme, the bake delivers a comforting, flavorful meal perfect for cooler weather.

As the bake cooks, the sauce thickens beautifully, coating the tender vegetables in creamy goodness. The addition of panko breadcrumbs creates a satisfying, golden crust that complements the soft interior. This vegan dish pairs perfectly with a simple salad, braised greens, or a pot of beans, making it versatile enough for weeknight dinners or cozy fall gatherings. The recipe also suggests using any leftover butternut squash in grain bowls or salads, adding even more value to this seasonal, plant-based meal.

Cheesy butternut squash bake

Sweet, savory, and cheesy, this satisfying cheesy butternut squash and potato bake makes for a fabulous dinner alongside a simple salad, braised veggies, or beans. Try this excellent weekend dinner for when you want to impress friends.
a picture of a vegan cheesy butternut squash and potato bake made with nutritional yeast and vegan bechamel sauce
Servings6

Ingredients

  • ½ small butternut squash 14 ounces/396g, peeled, seeded, and cut into slices 1/4 inch (6mm) or thinner
  • 4 medium Yukon Gold potatoes 11/2 pounds/680g total, scrubbed and thinly sliced
  • teaspoons fine sea salt plus more to taste
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper plus more to taste
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ red onion or 1 large shallot 3 ounces/85g, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves finely grated or pressed
  • ¼ cup 31g all-purpose flour
  • cups 590ml nut milk, oat milk, soy milk, or store-bought plant-based milk
  • ½ cup 120ml water
  • tablespoons yellow or red/brown miso
  • ¼ cup 20g nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice plus lemon wedges for serving
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves plus more for garnish
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup 40g panko breadcrumbs

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
  • In a large bowl, toss the squash and potatoes with ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper.
  • In a medium saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. (You can also do this directly in the dish you’ll be baking in, if it’s flameproof.) Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Reduce the heat to medium, add the flour, and whisk until it’s starting to turn golden, about 30 seconds. Slowly whisk in the milk and water. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
  • In a small bowl, whisk the miso with ¼ cup (60ml) of the hot sauce until smooth, then transfer it back to the saucepan and stir to combine. Stir in the nutritional yeast, lemon juice, thyme, cayenne, ¼ teaspoon of
  • the salt, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Taste—it should taste aggressive, since the vegetables are so mild—and season with more salt as needed.
  • Transfer about ½ cup (120ml) sauce to a 3-quart (3L) baking dish (such as an oval casserole), 9-inch (23cm) square pan, or large deep ovenproof skillet. (If you made the sauce in the dish you’ll be baking in, pour all but about ½ cup/120ml sauce out into a large measuring cup.)
  • On top of the sauce, make a single layer of overlapping squash and potatoes (no need to be exacting!). Add
  • ½ cup (120ml) sauce over the top, spreading evenly. Repeat with another layer of vegetables and sauce, continuing until you have used up all the vegetables and ending with ½ cup (120ml) sauce.
  • Cover with a lid or sheet pan and bake until the sauce is bubbling at the edges, 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until the vegetables are very soft and the sauce is thick and bubbling in the center of the dish, 30 to 40 minutes.
  • While the dish is baking, in a small bowl, stir together the panko, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.
  • When the casserole has about 10 minutes remaining, scatter the panko mix over the top. It should brown nicely by the time the sauce is bubbling.
  • Remove from the oven, scatter with thyme and more black pepper, if desired, and let cool for 10 minutes before serving warm, with lemon wedges.

Reprinted with permission from Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking by Joe Yonan, copyright © 2024. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

The Author

Joe Yonan

Joe Yonan is the two-time James Beard Foundation Award-winning food and dining editor of The Washington Post. He is the author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking (released September 3, 2024), a first-of-its-kind compendium of approachable, plant-based recipes and wisdom from across the globe; Cool Beans, which was named one of the best cookbooks of the year by Food Network, NPR, Forbes, Wired, and more; Eat Your Vegetables; and Serve Yourself. Joe was a food writer and travel section editor at The Boston Globe before moving to Washington to edit the Post's food section. He writes the Post's “Weeknight Vegetarian” column, and for five years wrote the “Cooking for One” column, both of which have won honors from the Association of Food Journalists.

