Lentils are often a staple for plant-based eaters and a favorite in many countries worldwide. These legumes are affordable, versatile, and packed with plant-based protein and fiber, making them a highly nutritious ingredient. They’re also a great source of iron, folate, and complex carbohydrates, which help fuel your day. Cultures around the globe have embraced lentils for centuries, using them in soups, stews, and salads.

Some lentil recipes can be time consuming, but quick and easy lentil recipes are lifesavers for busy days. These recipes are ideal for anyone looking for budget-friendly meals without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are 10 quick and easy vegan lentil recipes to try when you’re in a rush, want a cozy meal, or need a high protein option for dinner.

Vegan lentil sloppy joes

Romy London These vegan sloppy Joes are packed with protein

This list starts with Romy London’s vegan lentil sloppy joes. This vegan twist on the classic American comfort food is made with a rich tomato sauce, onions, and a toasted bun. It takes only 30 minutes to make and is great with pickles and vegan coleslaw on top.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Natlicious Food This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin

This pumpkin and red lentil curry from Natlicious Food uses plant-based mince and pumpkin to add protein and flavor to the tomatoey red lentils. It is served with basmati rice, plant-based yogurt, sliced red chili, and spring onion. Adding pumpkin gives this dish a healthy dose of vitamin A.

Lentil stroganoff

Romy London This stroganoff is a protein-packed vegan dinner idea

Next, Romy London’s lentil stroganoff is a vegan version of the Russian dish known for its rich, creamy sauce and hearty flavor. Stroganoff is usually made with beef, but this recipe uses lentils, a source of plant protein. The base of the dish is lentils and mushrooms in a dairy-free cream sauce. Seasonings, onion, and garlic are also included. The lentil stroganoff goes well with fusilli pasta.

Spicy red lentil dahl

BOSH! Try this aromatic and spicy Sri Lankan red lentil dahl that’s made with creamy coconut milk and plenty of spices

For something with a spicy kick, try BOSH!’s spicy red lentil dahl. It takes 30 minutes to make and uses red lentils with a coconut milk base. You’ll also need to make a temper with coconut oil and curry spices. After cooking, serve your dahl with lemon, crispy onions, and coriander.

One pot spaghetti with lentil ragu

Romy London This vegan one-pot recipe takes under 30 minutes to make

There’s nothing like a good pot of spaghetti, and this spaghetti with lentil ragu by Romy London will hit the spot. It mixes a blend of veggies, lentils, and pasta, all cooked in one pot. You can make this dish in 25 minutes for the perfect quick and easy high-protein dinner.

Baked potatoes with smoky vegan barbecue lentil filling

Vegan Richa This recipe is said to be hearty, filling, and delicious

Vegan Richa’s baked potatoes with a smoky vegan BBQ lentil filling are a speedy and simple meal perfect for a protein boost. The dish takes little time to prepare, and the barbecue lentil mushroom filling is straightforward. Enjoy creamy baked potatoes with a sweet and savory mushroom and lentil filling.

Vegan mushroom lentil risotto

Avocado Skillet An easy-to-prepare vegan alternative to traditional risotto recipes

Next, try this vegan mushroom lentil risotto by Avocado Skillet. You can make this risotto in one pot. Simply add mushrooms, soy, and balsamic to the pot to cook, remove and set aside before adding rice and lentils to the pot with broth. Let your ingredients cook, and then finish by returning the mushrooms to the risotto.

Lentil stew with mashed potatoes

Ela Vegan This lentil stew is comforting

For the ultimate comfort food, try this lentil stew with mashed potatoes. This Ela Vegan recipe is gluten and grain-free and easy to make. The lentil stew comes together with mushrooms and coconut milk, along with heaps of seasonings, while the mash contains nutmeg and pepper.

30-minute vegan buttery black dhal

Haarala Hamilton This speedy vegan dhal is full of protein

For an energizing and quick meal, try Calum Harris’ vegan buttery black dhal. The recipe uses Puy lentils, tomato puree, curry spices, miso, and coconut milk to make the dahl. Then, herbs and lime top the dish for garnish. Serve them with brown rice or poppadoms for a more filling meal.

Vegan Spanish white wine lentils

Vegan Recipe Club Lentils are a protein-rich and highly versatile ingredient

The last lentil dish on this list comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. These vegan Spanish white wine lentils are a great date night dish and also make a perfect dinner when you want a tasty, slightly spicy Spanish dish for yourself. It includes lots of tomato, salsa, peppers, and even vegan bacon lardons. Give this recipe a try with some crusty bread.

