Extra crispy and crunchy, this vegan fried chicken has a taste and texture similar to the original while remaining fully plant-based. This recipe comes from the new Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ & Soul Food cookbook by Toriano Gordon and Korsha Wilson. It’s great for summer gatherings, potlucks, and BBQs, but it can be a bit messy to make, so factor in that prep time.

Served at the Vegan Mob restaurant and also called the Mobby Fried Chicken, this plant-based fried chicken recipe is flavorful and full of seasonings. The batter coats your choice of vegan chicken strips, and it’s seasoned with Cajun spices, seasoned salt, garlic, and onion. This recipe focuses on authentic American fried chicken flavor.

Additionally, if you don’t enjoy the texture of vegan meats, this dish might change your mind. It’s recommended that you use the plant-based Better Chew Shredded Chicken for it to taste like the original recipe. For inspiration, you can serve these fried chicken pieces with fries, or your favorite greens, or set it on a po’ boy for added deliciousness.

Vegan fried chicken

Everyone needs a good plant-based friend chicken recipe and this one in particular goes well with your favorite sauce, on a sandwich with coleslaw, or as a treat at a BBQ or summer gathering. Enjoy the benefits of added protein from the plant-based chicken and the comforting flavors of American-style fried chicken. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning preferably Slap Ya Mama

1 tbsp seasoned salt preferably Lawry’s

1 tsp kosher salt plus more as needed

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 cups water

1 pound vegan chicken shreds, strips, or drumsticks, preferably 2 (7-ounce) packages of Better Chew, thawed if frozen

Vegetable oil for frying Instructions In a large bowl, mix 3 cups of the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, Cajun seasoning, seasoned salt, kosher salt, and pepper. While whisking, add the water to the bowl until the batter comes together. It should resemble a thick cake batter with no lumps. On a separate plate, mix together the remaining 1 cup of flour and a pinch of salt.

If using vegan chicken shreds, take a small handful (about ¼ cup) and lightly coat them in the batter until you can form a disk in between your palms. Place the disk on the plate with flour and gently coat.

Transfer the battered disk to a separate plate and repeat with the remaining chicken shreds. Refrigerate until firm enough to handle, about 15 minutes. If using vegan strips or drumsticks, coat each piece in the batter, roll in flour, and set aside.

Pour 3 inches of oil into a heavy skillet or Dutch oven. Heat the oil over medium high to 350°F, or when a little bit of batter slowly bubbles up when dropped into the pan. Line a plate with paper towels.

Working in batches, slip the battered vegan chicken into the oil and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Drumsticks will take a bit longer, about 6 minutes. Drain the chicken on the paper towel–lined plate and add a sprinkle of salt. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Serve immediately.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Mob: Vegan BBQ and Soul Food by Toriano Gordon with Korsha Wilson copyright © 2024. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Ed Anderson. Illustrations copyright © 2024 by Photo Doctor Graphics. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

