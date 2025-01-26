15 Gluten-Free Plant-Based Recipes

Though gluten-free food has become very popular, it can be hard to know where to start with gluten-free cooking. But it needn’t be difficult. There are plenty of gluten-free vegan meals that can be made at home, from snacks to dinners to sweet treats.

What is gluten?

Gluten is the name for proteins found in grains including wheat, barley, and rye. In foods made with these grains such as bread and pasta, gluten helps them hold their shape and lends a particular texture.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes To Boost Your ‘Plant Points’

Oats are another grain that may be of concern to people who avoid gluten. While oats are naturally gluten-free, they are often grown, processed, and transported with grains like wheat, which can cause cross-contamination. Gluten-free oats are those that have been processed to eliminate this risk.

For people with coeliac disease, gluten triggers an immune reaction that damages the gut, causing serious digestive problems and other symptoms. Unless you have this disease or non-coeliac gluten sensitivity, there is usually no scientific reason for most people to avoid gluten. Eaten in combination with other plant sources of protein such as legumes, wheat and other glutenous grains are a good complementary source of protein. That said, if you do follow a gluten-free plant-based diet, here are some recipes to try.

Gluten-free plant-based recipes

The below vegan and gluten-free recipes cover every meal of the day: including breakfast, lunch, starters, mains, desserts, and snacks. They showcase a range of delicious ingredients and cuisines, and are mostly very easy to make. You can find more gluten-free vegan recipes here.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Natlicious Food This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin

Pumpkin is a wonderful and very underrated addition to curry, as this Natlicious Food recipe proves. This recipe calls for plant-based mince, many of which are naturally gluten-free (though make sure to check the label before buying). This nutritious and protein-packed curry is best served with basmati rice and a big dollop of coconut yogurt.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan vegetable korma

Flavourphotos This korma is an excellent speedy weeknight dinner option

Korma often contains dairy, meaning it tends to be unsuitable for vegans. It is very possible, however, to make an entirely plant-based version. This V for Life recipe does just that. This dish uses coconut milk in place of dairy, and it’s packed full of wholesome veggies like green beans and spinach. It’s easy to make and perfect for weeknights.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute spicy swede soup with ginger

Romy London This swede and ginger soup makes for a quick weeknight meal

Swedes, also known as rutabaga in the US, are similar to turnips except they are usually larger and yellow in color. With their earthy, slightly sweet flavor, they pair perfectly with zingy ginger. Potatoes help to thicken up this quick soup recipe by Romy London, while garlic, onion, and ginger add loads of flavor. The recipe suggests topping with chunks of chilli tempeh, which is gluten-free and adds a hit of protein.

Find the recipe here.

Vietnamese-style cucumber salad

Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer This cucumber salad is spicy, sweet, and tangy

Looking for a fresh salad with a spicy kick? Then this summery salad is for you, from Nadia Horn and Jörg Mayer’s book Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving. Toasted peanuts and sesame seeds add crunch, while sliced garlic, chilli, and scallions bring heat. The dressing is a simple mix of rice vinegar and agave syrup to balance out the strong flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Bean and swiss chard stew

Natlicious Food This stew is packed with wholesome veggies

This warming stew from Natlicious Food is packed with protein and fiber thanks to the mix of kidney and borlotti beans. Swiss chard is full of iron, vitamins A and K, as well as other minerals such as copper and magnesium. The stew is made with tomato passata seasoned with curry powder, smoked paprika, oregano, and garlic granules. It’s quick and easy to make and can be served with healthy gluten-free grains such as quinoa or brown rice.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea, coconut, and cauliflower curry

The Experiment This protein-packed curry is a great weekend treat

A warming curry is the perfect nourishing meal for cold winter nights. With kale, chickpeas, snow peas, and cauliflower, this slow cooker recipe from Melissa King’s Easy. Whole. Vegan.: 100 Flavor-Packed, No-Stress Recipes for Busy Families is packed with plant goodness. It’s spiced with curry powder, garam masala, and garlic, and recommends using full-fat coconut milk for a rich creaminess. Serve with rice of quinoa.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu

Jo Sidey Tender stem broccoli has a milder flavor and different texture to regular broccoli

Looking for a light, healthy lunch that’s gluten-free? Try this nutritious recipe by Elly Smart, from her new cookbook Elly’s Plate. Coat tenderstem broccoli a mix of miso paste, lemon juice, maple syrup, and nutritional yeast, and roast until tender. Blend silken tofu with spring onions, garlic powder, nutritional yeast, and lemon juice. Arrange the broccoli artfully on top of the whipped tofu and drizzle with chilli oil for a simple yet impressive meal. Some miso paste is made using grains, so check for a gluten-free version.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Quick And Easy Vegan Lentil Recipes

Miso caramel eggplant

Sasha Gill Bake the eggplant until it’s all melty

Sticking with the miso flavor, give this dish from Sasha Gill’s cookbook East Meets Vegan a go. Score the eggplant halves to let all the flavor and heat in as they bake. The marinade is a simple mix of miso, sesame oil, maple syrup, warm water, ginger, and garlic powder. Once they’re done they should melt in the mouth. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and pop back in the oven to toast them for a nutty crunch, then finish off with sliced chilis and scallions. Serve with some rice or a gluten-free grain of your choice.

Find the recipe here.

Savory stove top stuffing

Amber Asakura This vegan stuffing couldn’t be easier to make

Conventional stuffing is neither plant-based nor gluten-free, but Clean Food Dirty Girl is here to change that with this recipe. Simply use gluten-free bread, cube it, and toast it in the oven. Meanwhile, cook the veg in a pan and add lentils and the spice mix, which includes thyme, marjoram, and rosemary. A dollop of miso paste adds some umami.

Find the recipe here.

‘Blueberries and cream’ chia pudding

The Experiment Chia pudding is an effortless high-protein breakfast

Chia seeds have been hailed as a superfood thanks to being packed with fiber, protein, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. When they are left to soak in liquid like plant-based milk, they expand and become gelatinous, creating almost a rice pudding texture. This simple recipe by Melissa King is perfect either for breakfast or dessert. Mix the chia seeds with almond milk and chopped dates for sweetness. Stir in the blueberries and some cashew cream made from blended cashews and almond milk.

Find the recipe here.

Mini brownie tart

Almond butter and peanut butter add a creamy and rich flavor to the brownie

Desserts like brownies needn’t be off limits if you’re avoiding gluten. Take this mini brownie tart, from the book Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving. It’s made with black beans — yes, really! — and two kinds of nut butter for a fudgy texture. No flour required. With chunks of vegan chocolate mixed into the batter, it’s a rich, indulgent treat.

Find the recipe here.

Dairy-free mini blueberry cheesecakes

The Experiment These gluten-free mini blueberry cheesecakes store well in the fridge or freezer

Melissa King created these mini cheesecakes that are completely free of dairy and gluten. The crust is made from almonds and dates, while the filling has a cashew nut and coconut oil base. Using frozen or fresh blueberries will turn the cheesecakes bright blue. It’s easy to use other kinds of berries to vary the flavor and color. Refrigerate for at least six hours or freeze for 90 minutes to firm up the filling before serving.

Find the recipe here.

Melty Vegan Cheese

Erin Scott Flavor this cheese any way you want

This cashew-based cheese from Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking by Joe Yonan can be sliced, grated, or melted, making it super versatile. The recipe calls for the juice from raw, fermented sauerkraut with live cultures, and Chinese fermented bean curd or tofu. These ingredients give the cheese a depth of flavor that develops as it ages — it can be kept in the fridge for up to six weeks. You can even make variations of it simply by adding a couple of extra ingredients. To make a sharp cheddar-style cheese, for example, just add miso paste and nutritional yeast.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Goat-Style Cheese

Erin Scott Make a batch of your very own vegan goat cheese at home

Another cheese recipe from Joe Yonan, this one is goat-style, and also uses a cashew base with the juice from sauerkraut. Once you’ve made the cheese, it needs to ferment in a warm place for up to 24 hours, depending on the strength of the flavor you like. You then form it into a log shape and roll it through a herby mixture. Perfect for a cheese board.

Find the recipe here.

Savory Kale Chips

Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer These kale chips are a great alternative to other snacks

The kale chips from Vegan Everything: 100 Easy Recipes for Any Craving are a great alternative to the usual movie night snacks. The recipe calls from blending soaked cashew nuts with various flavorsome ingredients such as liquid smoke and nutritional yeast. You toss the torn up kale leaves with the creamy mixture and roast on a low heat until crispy.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High Protein Recipes To Make For Veganuary