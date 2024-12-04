X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

Spicy Tofu Nuggets With Tahini Ranch

These spicy tofu nuggets are great in bowls, sandwiches, and wraps

a close up of a bowl of spicy tofu nuggets with tahini ranch Enjoy the flavors of buffalo hot sauce and herbaceous tahini in one tasty snack - Media Credit: Gabriel Cabrera
For a protein-packed dish perfect for snacks or meals, try these spicy tofu nuggets with tahini ranch. The recipe, from Desiree Nielsen’s cookbook Plant Magic, is a simple yet versatile dish with flavors of buffalo sauce and creamy, herby tahini ranch.

The tofu nuggets, coated in a tangy buffalo-style hot sauce and baked to golden perfection, deliver a smoky, spicy kick. These nuggets are versatile and high in plant protein, making them a great vegan alternative to traditional chicken bites.

The tahini ranch pairs perfectly, adding a creamy, herbaceous balance to the spicy tofu. Made with tahini, lemon juice, fresh dill, and chives, the dressing is rich, tangy, and entirely plant-based. Serve this duo as a snack, a party appetizer, or as part of a grain bowl for a flavorful and protein-packed meal. They also work well in pitas, sandwiches, and wraps for packed lunches or lazy dinners.

Spicy tofu nuggets with tahini ranch

These spicy tofu nuggets pair well with tahini ranch or even tzatziki. Perfect for snacks or meals, this dish offers bold flavors and satisfying textures.
a close up of a bowl of spicy tofu nuggets with tahini ranch
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

For the spicy tofu nuggets
  • 1 package (12 ounces/340 g) extra-firm tofu patted dry
  • 3 tablespoons (45 mL) Buffalo style hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon (15 mL) avocado oil
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt
  • ¼ teaspoon (1 mL) cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) cornstarch
  • 1 green onion dark part only, thinly sliced, for garnish
For the tahini ranch
  • cup (75 mL) tahini
  • cup (75 mL) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) extra- virgin olive oil or avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) water
  • 1 tablespoon (15 mL) apple cider vinegar (optional; omit if you like a less tangy ranch)
  • teaspoons (7 mL) garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) salt
  • 1 teaspoon (5 mL) pure maple syrup plus more as needed
  • ¼ cup (60 mL) lightly packed fresh dill minced
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) finely chopped fresh chives
  • Freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions

For the spicy tofu nuggets

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Tear the tofu in half horizontally, then tear the halves into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, avocado oil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Toss the tofu in the sauce mixture. Sprinkle the cornstarch over top and toss well to coat. Spread the tofu evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Flip and bake for another 10 minutes until the edges are golden brown.
  • Transfer the spicy tofu nuggets to a serving plate. Garnish with the green onions. Serve with your favorite sauce on the side for dipping. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Make the tahini ranch

  • In a large salad bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, water, apple cider vinegar (if using), garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and maple syrup. Stir in the dill, chives, and some pepper. Taste and adjust with a bit more maple syrup if too sour.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Desiree Nielsen

DESIREE NIELSEN is a registered dietitian and the bestselling author of Good for Your Gut and Eat More Plants. She has been featured in publications such as Best Health, Washington Post, Chatelaine, Family Circle, SELF, Hello! Canada, People, Parade, Prevention, Eating Well, and on The mindbodygreen Podcast. Desiree regularly appears on local and national television including The Social, Breakfast Television, and is the host of The Allsorts Podcast. She lives in Vancouver, Canada.

