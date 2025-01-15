X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Need A Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfast? Try This Scrambled Tofu Burrito

This burrito is an excellent post-workout meal

Three high protein scrambled tofu burritos Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled egg - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
If you’re doing Veganuary and are new to plant-based eating, you may not be familiar with scrambled tofu. This protein-packed dish is a hugely popular alternative to scrambled egg, and it works amazingly in this burrito.

Scrambled tofu is made by crumbling firm tofu and seasoning it with spices and ingredients for flavor and color. Common seasonings include turmeric for its yellow hue, nutritional yeast for a savory, cheesy taste, and black salt (kala namak) for its egg-like flavor due to its sulfur content. This Natlicious Food recipe serves the scrambled tofu alongside protein-packed kidney beans, hummus, purple cabbage, spring onions, and avocado cream in a burrito wrap. It’s great for lunch, brunch, breakfast, or any meal you fancy.

Scrambled tofu burrito

This scrambled tofu burrito is packed with protein and flavour! It's easy to make, and works well for pretty much any time of day.
Three high protein scrambled tofu burritos
Servings1

Ingredients

Beans:
  • 1 onion
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp of each oregano, chilli flakes, smoked paprika, curry and garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • 240 g red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Scrambled tofu:
  • 240 g firm tofu
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp of each turmeric, kala namak, oregano and garlic powder
  • 1 tsp nutritional yeast
  • 50 ml soy milk
  • 1/2 tsp dijon mustard
Serve with:
  • 2 wraps
  • Hummus
  • Purple cabbage
  • Spring onions
  • Avocado cream

Instructions

  • Cut the onion and grade the garlic.
  • In a pan, on a medium heat, sauté the onion with the olive oil and a pinch of salt.
  • Once it's translucent, add the garlic, spices and tomato paste and cook for a couple of minutes before you add 180ml of water.
  • Add the beans, lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
  • Crumble the tofu, and add it in a pan, with olive oil and the spices.
  • Saute for a couple of minutes, then add the milk and mustard and combine.
  • Cook on low, stirring occasionally until the milk has been absorbed.
  • Spread the hummus on the wraps, add some cabbage and spring onions, add the beans and tofu, fold it and place it in warm pan for a minute.
  • Serve it with avocado cream

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

