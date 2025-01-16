A decade ago, the very idea of dairy-free mac and cheese would have seemed a distant dream. But there are now a huge number of vegan mac and cheese recipes available, many of them with new and exciting twists. This gochujang mac and cheese with crispy sesame tofu is a key example.

Gochujang is a Korean fermented chili paste made from red chili powder, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt. Its flavor is a complex balance of spicy, sweet, and umami, with a mild heat level that builds gradually. Gochujang is a staple in Korean cuisine, often used as a marinade, seasoning, or condiment. Its fermentation process gives it a depth and richness that adds a bold, savory character to dishes, making it a popular ingredient for enhancing flavor in dishes.

In mac and cheese, gochujang works brilliantly by cutting through the creaminess of the cheese with its tangy, spicy notes. It enhances the dish with a subtle heat and a savory-sweet complexity, transforming a familiar comfort food into something more dynamic. For those looking to experiment with fusion cuisine, gochujang is a fantastic way to add depth and excitement to classic mac and cheese.

The below recipe, which comes from GRUBBY’s new cookbook Grubby Recipes, takes gochujang mac and cheese to the next level with the addition of crispy sesame tofu, which adds a boost of protein into the dish.

Vegan gochujang mac and cheese with crispy sesame tofu

This gochujang mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Spicy, creamy, and packed with protein thanks to the tofu, you'll come back to this recipe again and again. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 280 g firm tofu

2 tsp gochujang paste

1 tbsp soy sauce

2½ tbsp cornflour

1 Red Pepper

1 tsp sesame seeds

200 g macaroni

1 vegetable stock cube

100 g plant-based cheese

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

250 ml plant-based cream

2 spring onions Instructions Crumble the tofu into small pieces and tip into a large bowl, along with 1 teaspoon of the gochujang paste and the soy sauce. Mix well, then sprinkle over 2 tablespoons of the cornflour and mix again. Set aside.

Finely slice the red pepper. Heat a drizzle of vegetable oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Once hot, add the sliced red pepper to the pan and fry for 4–5 minutes until cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside on a plate.

Return the pan to a medium–high heat and add the tofu. Fry for 5 minutes, then add the sesame seeds and continue to cook for 2–3 minutes more until the tofu is golden and crispy.

Meanwhile, cook the macaroni in a large saucepan of boiling water for 8–10 minutes until tender.

To make the sauce, crumble the stock cube into a small bowl and grate in the plant-based cheese. Add the nutritional yeast and plant-based cream, along with the remaining ½ tablespoon of cornflour and 1 teaspoon of gochujang paste. Stir in 150ml boiling water and season with salt and pepper.

Once the macaroni is cooked, loosely drain and return it to the saucepan. Pour over the sauce and cook over allow heat until the sauce has thickened slightly. Add the cooked pepper to the pan and stir through. Finely slice the spring onions.

Serve the macaroni in bowls, topped with the crispy tofu and spring onion slices.

This recipe was republished with permission from the Grubby Recipes cookbook.

