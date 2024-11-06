Easy Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies

There is nothing better than a good chocolate chip cookie when your cravings call for it. That’s why Amanda Bankert’s chocolate chunk cookies from her cookbook Viola Vegan are a wonderful choice if you plan on doing some baking anytime soon. These cookies are a vegan delight with chewy centers and crispy edges. This recipe uses rich dark brown sugar, vegan butter, and chunks of 58 percent dark chocolate, creating cookies that are deeply flavorful. The dough works well refrigerated, making it easy to prepare ahead of time. Just bake as needed to enjoy fresh cookies any time.

These cookies are ideal for any occasion – whether it’s a cozy weekend treat, a snack for gatherings, or even a quick dessert for weeknights. The sprinkle of flaked salt on top enhances the dark chocolate’s richness, adding a perfect contrast to the sweetness. These chocolate chunk cookies pair beautifully with plant-based milk or a warm mug of tea or coffee, making them an inviting option for chilly days.

Perfectly chewy and rich in flavor, these cookies show that vegan baking doesn’t compromise on taste. Bake a batch to enjoy or to share – they’re sure to become a favorite among family and friends alike.

Chocolate chunk cookies

Chocolate chip (or chunk) cookies are a baking staple. They're warm, often gooey, or crisp, and mix the wonderful flavors of baked, sugary dough, with rich, indulgent chocolate. Sprinkled with sea salt, you have quite the dessert or snack, great with plant milk, on their own, or with your favorite hot beverage. No ratings yet Servings 16 cookies Ingredients 2⅓ cups (285 g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ cup (160 g) packed dark brown sugar

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon (115 g) granulated sugar

6 tablespoons (90 g) vegan butter, at room temperature

¼ cup (60 ml) plant milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup (6 ounces/170 g) chopped dark chocolate choose between 58% to 70% but no higher than 70

Flaked salt for topping Instructions In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, cream together the brown sugar, granulated sugar, and butter on medium speed until smooth.

Add the milk and vanilla and continue mixing on medium speed until combined. Add the flour mixture and mix briefly (10 to 20 seconds) on medium speed. Gently fold in the chopped chocolate using a spatula.

Cover and refrigerate the dough for at least an hour (and up to 48 hours).

When you’re ready to bake the cookies, put your oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Using a standard-sized ice cream scoop, scoop the dough and place the balls (about 2 tablespoons each) on the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 2 inches (5 cm) between the cookies. Sprinkle each cookie with a few flakes of sea salt.

Bake the cookies, one tray at a time, for 10 to 12 minutes, rotating once halfway through. You want the cookies to look a bit underbaked. Let cool on the baking sheet and then transfer to a wire rack.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Adapted from Viola Vegan Copyright © 2024 by Amanda Bankert. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

