You’ve probably heard of butter chicken, a popular curry that uses both meat and dairy as key ingredients. But did you know that it’s very straightforward to make a vegan version? This vegan butter chickpea curry is a tasty and protein-packed plant-based take on the original.

This Romy London recipe gets its creaminess from a clever combination of ingredients like coconut milk, vegan butter, and nutritional yeast. It’s ready in just 40 minutes, and it’s a great meal to make in the colder months after a long day at work.

Chickpeas offer a range of nutritional benefits that make them a well-rounded protein source. Unlike chicken, chickpeas provide both protein and significant amounts of dietary fiber, which aids digestion, helps maintain steady blood sugar levels, and supports cardiovascular health. Additionally, chickpeas are packed with beneficial minerals and vitamins, such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate, contributing to heart health, muscle function, and cellular growth. Being plant-based, chickpeas are cholesterol-free and low in saturated fats.

Vegan butter chickpea curry

Indulge in the rich, next-level creamy goodness of this butter chickpea curry – a plant-loaded twist on the curry classic! In this dish, the mighty chickpea does not only contribute to a hearty texture but also fuses with a medley of aromatic spices to create a luscious, velvety sauce. Full to the grim with rich & satisfying flavors that you simply have to try at home. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil

1 large onion, finely diced

4-6 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tin chopped tomatoes

2 tins chickpeas

400 ml full-fat coconut milk

2 tbsp vegan butter, softened at room temperature

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

Salt to taste

Fresh chili & fresh coriander for garnish (optional)

Basmati rice & homemade naan bread to serve Instructions In a large pan, heat the coconut oil over medium heat. Add the finely diced onion and sauté until it becomes translucent.

Stir in the minced garlic and grated ginger, and sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

Add the curry powder, garam masala, smoked paprika, cinnamon, and stir well to coat the onions. Sauté for a couple of minutes to enhance the spices' fragrant flavors.

Incorporate the tomato paste into the spiced mixture, stirring it thoroughly. Continue to cook for about 3-5 minutes until the paste deepens in color. Pour in the chopped tomatoes, stirring to combine, then let the mixture simmer for about five minutes.

Add one can of drained and rinsed chickpeas to the pan. Stir to blend them into the tomato mixture.

In a blender, combine the second tin of chickpeas, including the liquid from the tin, coconut milk, softened vegan butter and nutritional yeast until you get a smooth, creamy sauce.

Pour the creamy chickpea sauce into the pan with the tomato mixture, combining the two. Continue to simmer for 10-15 minutes until the sauce thickens to your desired consistency.

Season to taste with salt and garnish with fresh coriander and diced chili, if you prefer a little heat. Then serve your vegan butter chickpea curry with a side of fragrant basmati rice and fluffy naan bread – and enjoy the delicious flavors of this creamy, spiced curry!

