X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

How To Make These Vegan Churro Cookies

These tasty cookies are sure to be a crowdpleaser

By

1 Minutes Read

Four vegan churros cookies on a baking tray These cookies are quick and easy to make - Media Credit: Stine Andersen
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Churro cookies are a baked dessert inspired by traditional churros, a fried dough treat popular in Spain and Latin America. The cookies are coated in cinnamon and sugar, replicating the flavor and appearance of churros.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

Unlike churros, which are fried, churro cookies are baked, making them more straightforward to make at home. This recipe, which comes from Give Me Plant Food, was inspired by the cookies made by US brand Crumbl.

To make this recipe, you’ll need ingredients including a dairy-free butter block (not spreadable), plant milk, and sugar. Baking these cookies is a great weekend activity to do with the kids, and they come together easily.

Read more: 11 Vegan Apple Dessert Recipes

Vegan churro cookies

These churro cookies were inspired by Crumbl. I kept seeing people enjoy the Crumbl churro cookies on TikTok, and since we don’t have a Crumbl here in England, I decided to give them a go myself. They’re soft and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy sugar coating on the outside, and topped with a creamy frosting for the perfect finishing touch.
Four vegan churros cookies on a baking tray
No ratings yet
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes

Ingredients

Cookies
  • 100 g plant butter
  • 100 g sugar (I used 90g light brown + 10g dark brown sugar)
  • 1-2 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 50 g plant milk
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp Orgran (egg replacer)
  • 200 g plain flour
Frosting
  • 1 tub Betty Crocker vanilla frosting (or any vegan frosting)
  • 1 tbsp cinnamon
Cinnamon sugar dusting
  • 1 tbsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tbsp white sugar

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream together the plant butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
  • Stir in the vanilla extract and mix until fully combined.
  • Add the plant milk, baking powder, Orgran, and plain flour, mixing until everything is evenly incorporated.
  • Chill the dough in the freezer for 15 minutes to make it easier to handle.
  • Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F).
  • Scoop out the dough using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper, then roll each ball in white sugar. Place them on a baking tray and gently flatten with your hands.
  • Bake for about 10 minutes, keeping an eye on them so they don’t over-bake.
  • While the cookies are cooling, mix 1 tablespoon of cinnamon into the vanilla frosting. Once the cookies have completely cooled, pipe the frosting onto each one.
  • Finish with a light sprinkle of cinnamon and white sugar, and enjoy your homemade churro cookies.

This recipe was republished with permission from Give Me Plant Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 7 Innovative Ways To Cook With Avocado

Tagged

cookies

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Stine Andersen

A few years ago, Stine didn't even know how to cook rice and had never really followed a recipe. Fast forward to now and she couldn't imagine her life without cooking.

More by Stine Andersen

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active