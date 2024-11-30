How To Make These Vegan Churro Cookies

Churro cookies are a baked dessert inspired by traditional churros, a fried dough treat popular in Spain and Latin America. The cookies are coated in cinnamon and sugar, replicating the flavor and appearance of churros.

Unlike churros, which are fried, churro cookies are baked, making them more straightforward to make at home. This recipe, which comes from Give Me Plant Food, was inspired by the cookies made by US brand Crumbl.

To make this recipe, you’ll need ingredients including a dairy-free butter block (not spreadable), plant milk, and sugar. Baking these cookies is a great weekend activity to do with the kids, and they come together easily.

Vegan churro cookies

These churro cookies were inspired by Crumbl. I kept seeing people enjoy the Crumbl churro cookies on TikTok, and since we don’t have a Crumbl here in England, I decided to give them a go myself. They’re soft and fluffy on the inside, with a crunchy sugar coating on the outside, and topped with a creamy frosting for the perfect finishing touch. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients Cookies 100 g plant butter

100 g sugar (I used 90g light brown + 10g dark brown sugar)

1-2 tbsp vanilla extract

50 g plant milk

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp Orgran (egg replacer)

200 g plain flour Frosting 1 tub Betty Crocker vanilla frosting (or any vegan frosting)

1 tbsp cinnamon Cinnamon sugar dusting 1 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tbsp white sugar Instructions In a large mixing bowl, cream together the plant butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Stir in the vanilla extract and mix until fully combined.

Add the plant milk, baking powder, Orgran, and plain flour, mixing until everything is evenly incorporated.

Chill the dough in the freezer for 15 minutes to make it easier to handle.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F).

Scoop out the dough using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper, then roll each ball in white sugar. Place them on a baking tray and gently flatten with your hands.

Bake for about 10 minutes, keeping an eye on them so they don’t over-bake.

While the cookies are cooling, mix 1 tablespoon of cinnamon into the vanilla frosting. Once the cookies have completely cooled, pipe the frosting onto each one.

Finish with a light sprinkle of cinnamon and white sugar, and enjoy your homemade churro cookies.

This recipe was republished with permission from Give Me Plant Food. You can view the original recipe here.

