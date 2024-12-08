Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake

This vegan no-bake Biscoff cheesecake from Viva!’s A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook is the ultimate dessert for the holiday season. The base is made from crushed Biscoff biscuits, providing a buttery, spiced foundation that perfectly complements the rich and velvety cheesecake layer. The filling combines vegan cream cheese, vegan double cream, and a hint of vanilla extract, creating a creamy cheesecake that doesn’t need dairy.
Read more: 10-Minute Vegan Chickpea Cookie Dough
Not everyone realizes that Biscoff biscuits and spread are accidentally vegan, making them a great choice for plant-based desserts. Their caramelized, slightly spiced flavor works beautifully in this cheesecake, adding a festive touch that’s perfect for holiday gatherings. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, contributing to a potluck, or just doing some holiday baking, this dessert is sure to impress.
Read more: Easy Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Easy no-bake cheesecake
Ingredients
Base
- 400 g Lotus Biscoff biscuits
- 150 g vegan butter
Filling
- 200 g vegan double/whippable cream
- 450 g vegan plain cream cheese
- 250 g Lotus Biscoff spread
- 100 g icing sugar, sieved
- 3 tbsp (heaped) odorless/culinary coconut oil, melted (buy online, in health food shops, and Ocado. You can use regular coconut oil but we recommend using odorless to avoid the coconutty flavor)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or paste
- 1/2 tsp salt
Topping
- 150 g Lotus Biscoff spread
- 50 g Lotus Biscoff biscuits
Instructions
Base
- Line a spring-form cake tin (approx. 20cm diameter and 7cm deep) with greaseproof paper.
- Blend the Lotus Biscoff biscuits until fine or wrap in a clean tea towel and bash with a rolling pin until smooth.
- Gently melt the vegan butter in a small saucepan on a low heat until fully dissolved. Combine thoroughly with the blended biscuits in a large mixing bowl.
- Transfer the mixture into the lined cake tin and evenly distribute along the bottom and up the sides, packing firmly with the back of a spoon or with your hands. Place in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.
Filling
- Whip the vegan double cream until stiff peaks form and then place in the fridge.
- Using a food processor or high-speed blender, thoroughly blend the vegan plain cream cheese, Lotus Biscoff spread, icing sugar, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract and salt until smooth.
- Gently stir through the whipped vegan double cream until combined (don’t overstir).
- Pour the filling onto the base and then refrigerate overnight.
Topping/assembly
- Once the cheesecake has chilled, place the Lotus Biscoff spread into a small saucepan and very gently heat on low until melted. If the spread gets too thick, add a couple of tablespoons of odourless coconut oil. Leave to cool then evenly pour over the top of the cheesecake.
- Crush the Lotus Biscoff biscuits and sprinkle over the top of the cake as you like.
- Serve immediately or return to the fridge.
This recipe was republished with permission from Viva!’s new A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook – The Ultimate Guide to a Magical Festive Feast!, Make this Christmas a celebration of flavour, kindness and creativity with A Very Vegan Christmas. Order your copy from the Viva! shop get ready to create the ultimate plant-based holiday feast.