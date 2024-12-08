Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake

This vegan no-bake Biscoff cheesecake from Viva!’s A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook is the ultimate dessert for the holiday season. The base is made from crushed Biscoff biscuits, providing a buttery, spiced foundation that perfectly complements the rich and velvety cheesecake layer. The filling combines vegan cream cheese, vegan double cream, and a hint of vanilla extract, creating a creamy cheesecake that doesn’t need dairy.

Not everyone realizes that Biscoff biscuits and spread are accidentally vegan, making them a great choice for plant-based desserts. Their caramelized, slightly spiced flavor works beautifully in this cheesecake, adding a festive touch that’s perfect for holiday gatherings. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, contributing to a potluck, or just doing some holiday baking, this dessert is sure to impress.

Easy no-bake cheesecake

You won't believe how easy this cheesecake is to make and yet so divine. Golden lotus biscuits with a fluffy, creamy center topped with a Biscoff drizzle… well, we don't need to say anything else… No ratings yet Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 10 Ingredients Base 400 g Lotus Biscoff biscuits

150 g vegan butter Filling 200 g vegan double/whippable cream

450 g vegan plain cream cheese

250 g Lotus Biscoff spread

100 g icing sugar, sieved

3 tbsp (heaped) odorless/culinary coconut oil, melted (buy online, in health food shops, and Ocado. You can use regular coconut oil but we recommend using odorless to avoid the coconutty flavor)

1 tsp vanilla extract or paste

1/2 tsp salt Topping 150 g Lotus Biscoff spread

50 g Lotus Biscoff biscuits Instructions Base Line a spring-form cake tin (approx. 20cm diameter and 7cm deep) with greaseproof paper.

Blend the Lotus Biscoff biscuits until fine or wrap in a clean tea towel and bash with a rolling pin until smooth.

Gently melt the vegan butter in a small saucepan on a low heat until fully dissolved. Combine thoroughly with the blended biscuits in a large mixing bowl.

Transfer the mixture into the lined cake tin and evenly distribute along the bottom and up the sides, packing firmly with the back of a spoon or with your hands. Place in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes. Filling Whip the vegan double cream until stiff peaks form and then place in the fridge.

Using a food processor or high-speed blender, thoroughly blend the vegan plain cream cheese, Lotus Biscoff spread, icing sugar, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract and salt until smooth.

Gently stir through the whipped vegan double cream until combined (don’t overstir).

Pour the filling onto the base and then refrigerate overnight. Topping/assembly Once the cheesecake has chilled, place the Lotus Biscoff spread into a small saucepan and very gently heat on low until melted. If the spread gets too thick, add a couple of tablespoons of odourless coconut oil. Leave to cool then evenly pour over the top of the cheesecake.

Crush the Lotus Biscoff biscuits and sprinkle over the top of the cake as you like.

Serve immediately or return to the fridge.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva!’s new A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook – The Ultimate Guide to a Magical Festive Feast!, Make this Christmas a celebration of flavour, kindness and creativity with A Very Vegan Christmas. Order your copy from the Viva! shop get ready to create the ultimate plant-based holiday feast.

