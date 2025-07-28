15 Vegan Recipes To Make When You’re Craving Takeout

Vegan takeout-style recipes are easier to find than you might think. For many plant-based eaters, takeout can be hit or miss – limited options, hidden ingredients, or heavy meals that leave you feeling sluggish. These homemade recipes offer a fresh alternative.

Each one brings big flavor, simple prep, and that comfort food feel you’d expect from your favorite restaurant. Think sticky cauliflower, crispy tofu, spicy noodles, and saucy curries. Some are ready in 30 minutes or less. Others let you batch-cook for easy leftovers.

Read more: 11 Vegan Dinners Where Chickpeas Are The Star Of The Show

You’ll find everything from Asian-style mains to American-inspired sandwiches and tacos. No need to scroll delivery apps or worry about substitutions – just straightforward meals that taste like a treat. Whether you’re trying to save money, be more healthy, or just enjoy better food at home, these vegan dishes deliver.

Kung pao chickpeas stir fry

Maya Sozer Forget takeaway – make this quick and easy kung pao chickpeas stir fry instead

Try these kung pao chickpeas by Maya Sozer for a quick and easy take on the Chinese dish. Chickpeas stand in for chicken, soaking up a tangy marinade before hitting the pan. Cook them with garlic, ginger, and crunchy peanuts, then coat in a sticky, sweet-and-sour sauce. Serve with rice for a weeknight treat.

Find the recipe here.

Chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos with charred corn salsa

Elaine Skiadas Tacos make for an excellent at-home treat

Tacos are a must-have when you’re craving Mexican food. This recipe from Elaine Skiadas transforms cremini mushrooms and pinto beans into a smoky, chipotle-spiced taco filling with just the right amount of heat. A charred corn salsa with lime and cilantro adds crunch and brightness. These tacos deliver big flavor, fast – no takeout required.

Find the recipe here.

Korean bulgogi mushrooms

Jeeca Uy Love Korean food? Try these vegan bulgogi mushrooms

Bulgogi is one of the most popular Korean dishes and this veganized mushroom bulgogi by Jeeca Uy gives you that beloved flavor without the meat. Thick slices of king oyster mushroom are marinated in a mix of soy sauce, pear, gochujang, and sesame oil. Once pan-fried with onions, the mushrooms turn golden and flavorful. Serve with rice, kimchi, and lettuce.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan teriyaki tofu rice bowl

Manon Gouhier This vegan twist on the classic Japanese bowl dish is made with tofu and a vegan Japanese mayo

This teriyaki tofu rice bowl or tofu “don” is a typical speedy Japanese meal that you can make at home. Don means bowl, and this version layers crispy tofu over steamed rice with a glossy teriyaki glaze. A touch of sesame oil adds depth, and a spoonful of vegan mayo brings extra richness. Scatter with sesame seeds and scallions to finish. This recipe comes from Julia Boucachard.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan aubergine and harissa pizza

Natlicious Food This vegan pizza is an excellent weekend treat

Pizza is a takeout classic but many people love making it at home. This vegan aubergine and harissa pizza by Natlicious Food should definitely be your Friday night treat. Roasted aubergine slices meet spicy harissa on a crisp base. After baking, it’s topped with vegan feta and basil for a flavorful finish.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet and sour cauliflower

Christine Wong Cauliflower is an excellent plant-based meat alternative

Make a vegan sweet and sour cauliflower dish if you’re in the mood for Chinese takeout. This recipe from Christine Wong uses citrus juice in place of vinegar or ketchup, giving the sauce a bright, tangy edge. Crispy battered cauliflower soaks up the orange-lemon glaze, creating a vibrant twist on a Chinese classic.

Find the recipe here.

‘Fish’ fillet sandwich

Kim-Julie Hansen Hearts of palm and cashew nuts make the ‘fish’ fillet in this sandwich

For the ultimate veganized treat, make this ‘fish’ fillet sandwich by Kim-Julie Hansen. Cashews and palm hearts form the flaky, seasoned fillet, crisped up in a skillet and tucked into a soft bun with melty vegan cheddar. A homemade tartar sauce brings everything together for a yummy plant-based take on the classic sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Mediterranean Vegan Recipes

30-minute sticky vegan orange cauliflower

Megan Sadd Faster than a takeaway, this vegan orange cauliflower is perfect for a Friday night

This 30-minute sticky vegan orange cauliflower recipe is super speedy with plenty of payoff. The recipe is from Megan Sadd and uses crispy battered cauliflower tossed in a sweet, tangy orange sauce made with tamari, ginger, chili, and fresh juice. Serve it over rice with scallions and sesame seeds for a fun, citrusy meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter chickpea curry

Romy London This vegan butter chickpea curry is packed with protein

Better than butter chicken, this Romy London recipe uses the same comforting flavors with chickpeas instead of chicken. Coconut milk and blended chickpeas create a silky, dairy-free sauce that clings to every bite. With warming spices like garam masala, paprika, and cinnamon, it’s the kind of meal that hits the spot after a long day.

Find the recipe here.

Indo-Chinese Pulao

Melissa Hom Making fried rice is a great way to use leftover rice and vegetables

Indo-Chinese pulao is a combination of Indian and Chinese cuisine. The recipe comes from Priyanka Naik and blends leftover rice with a medley of vegetables, green chilies, garlic, and ginger. Cashews add crunch while sesame oil, soy sauce, and vinegar give it that familiar takeout-style depth. Finished with scallions and cilantro, it’s quick, punchy, and full of contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Char siu tofu

Jeeca Uy This dish is ideal with rice, noodles, or veggies

Jeeca Uy’s char siu tofu is inspired by Chinese BBQ pork, retaining all the deep flavors but made with vegan-friendly tofu. The tofu is pan-fried, then simmered in a rich sauce made from hoisin, soy sauce, brown sugar, and Shaoxing wine. With hints of five-spice, ginger, and sriracha, it’s savory, sweet, and packed with umami.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan fried chicken

Ed Anderson This Mobby vegan fried chicken is great on a sandwich or with your favorite sides

Make some vegan fried chicken next. This Toriano Gordon recipe is bound to be a hit with its ultra-crispy coating and authentic Southern flavor. Made with plant-based chicken and seasoned with Cajun spices, garlic, and onion, it delivers on crunch and comfort. Try it with fries, greens, or packed into a sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean tikka curry

Sasha Gill Next time you make curry, why not replace meat with beans?

Try this butter bean tikka curry with naan by Sasha Gill for a rich and flavorful twist on a classic. Baked butter beans stand in for meat, absorbing a creamy tomato-spice sauce loaded with garam masala, cumin, and ginger. It’s cozy, aromatic, and perfect for scooping up with warm naan.

Find the recipe here.

Easy vegan drunken noodles

Alie Suvélor Drunken noodles is a great dish to make on a Friday night

Easy vegan drunken noodles or Pad Kee Mao is a Thai favorite perfect for a takeout replacement. This recipe from Cheynese Khachame is packed with wide rice noodles, crisp vegetables, and an umami-rich sauce made from soy, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Finished with scallions, chilis, and a squeeze of lime, it’s a spicy, saucy meal that delivers serious flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy orange sesame brussels sprouts

Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace These orange chicken-style brussels sprouts are a must-try

Crispy orange sesame brussels sprouts are a game changer. Try this recipe from Lauren Boehme Hartmann for a plant-based twist on a popular takeout dish, using oven-baked sprouts tossed in a sweet, tangy orange glaze. The sprouts are battered, breaded with panko, and baked until golden, then coated in a sesame-studded sauce with garlic, ginger, and orange zest. Serve it over jasmine rice for a cozy meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 13 Korean-Inspired Vegan Recipes